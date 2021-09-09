We Only Kill Each Other, New From Stephanie Phillips & Peter Krause

We Only Kill Each Other is a new comic book series written by Stephanie Phillips and drawn by Peter Krause from ComiXology Originals, to begin being published digitally in November, and to be collected in print by Dark Horse in April 2022.

We Only Kill Each Other is a new gritty violent 5-issue historical fiction comic book series written by up and comer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn), illustrated by Peter Krause (Irredeemable), with colors by Ellie Wright, lettering by Troy Peteri and covers by superstar artist Dave Johnson. We Only Kill Each Other issue #1 arrives digitally from comiXology Originals November 16, 2021 and will debut in print next year. "We Only Kill Each Other is the kind of story I love telling," says Phillips. "It's got a historical setting and flawed heroes, in this case Jewish gangsters who are opposing Nazis in New York City in the 1930s. It's based on actual events but, at the same time, it unfortunately feels very contemporary as America wrestles with division in our streets. This feels like the right time to tell this story, and I couldn't be happier to team with Peter, Ellie, Troy, and Dave to tell it."

The year is 1938. The threat of World War II looms over the United States, where Nazi sympathizers and fascists have taken root on American soil in alarming numbers. In New York City, resistance to the American Nazi movement grows amongst the ranks of Jewish-American gangsters. Enter Jonas Kaminsky, a rising small-time gangster who's embroiled in a turf war with Levi Solomon, an old-time mob boss with millions tied up in gambling and booze. When thrown together in an unexpected circumstance, it turns out that the one thing these gangsters hate more than each other is Nazis. "This is an era I love to depict—the cars, the fashions and a New York City with more grit than sheen," says Krause. "Jonas and Solomon are two complex characters fighting a larger evil that comes vividly to life in Stephanie Phillips' script. When the writing is this good, it's a dream job to draw. With colors by Ellie Wright that invoke a bygone time, wonderful lettering by Troy Peteri and knockout covers from Dave Johnson—well, I think the readers are in for a treat."

We Only Kill Each Other collecting issues #1-5 arrives in print for the first time from Dark Horse Books on 19th of April, 2022. ComiXology Originals titles are available at no additional cost for members of Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited, and comiXology Unlimited, and for purchase on the Amazon Kindle Store and comiXology.

Stephanie Phillips is an American writer known for comics and graphic novels such as Harley Quinn, Batman: Legends Of The Dark Knight, Sensational Wonder Woman, Superman, Taarna, and The Butcher Of Paris. Her stories and comics have appeared with DC Comics, AfterShock Comics, Dark Horse, Oni Press, Top Cow/Image Comics, Heavy Metal, Black Mask Studios, A Wave Blue World, and more. Stephanie also holds a PhD in rhetoric and composition and an MA in English from the University of South Florida. She has taught writing and communication courses at the University at Buffalo, the University of South Florida, and the University of Tampa. Outside of comics, Stephanie is a Muay Thai fighter and hockey player. She likes cats, old Westerns, and macaroni & cheese shaped like cartoons.

Peter Krause is a graduate of the University of Minnesota, with a B.A. in both journalism and studio arts. He has worked as an artist in comics for over thirty years. Past credits include Power of Shazam!, Metropolis S.C.U. and Star Trek: The Next Generation—all for DC Comics. His work with writer Mark Waid on Irredeemable (Boom! Studios) and Daredevil: Road Warrior (Marvel Comics) garnered several Eisner nominations. Most recently, he helped reimagine the Archie gang as teens during World War II in Archie: 1941, and drew the adventures of two disparate superhero universes in Dragonfly and Dragonflyman (Ahoy Comics). Krause and writer Chip Mosher just completed a successful Kickstarter for their noir graphic novel Blacking Out. When not drawing comics, Peter is an avid tennis player, a high-handicap golfer and a man that likes to escape as often as possible to a secret retreat in northern Minnesota.