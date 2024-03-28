Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Canvas, Webtoon

Webtoon Launch Super Likes Monetization For English-Language Creators

The biggest comic book publisher in the world, Webtoon, is introducing "Super Like", a new monetization program for their creators.

Article Summary Webtoon introduces Super Like, a new way for creators to earn through fan support.

Readers can buy Super Likes on Webtoon Canvas, enriching their favorite comics.

Additional revenue streams for creators include ads, paid content, and localization.

Super Likes will launch in spring for Canvas creators, summer for Originals.

The biggest comic book publisher in the world, Webtoon, is introducing "Super Like", a new monetization program for their creators on Webtoon's English language platform. It will launch for those who use the Webtoon Canvas publishing model in the spring and Webtoon Original creators in the summer, Super Likes will let creators earn additional revenue and give users a new way to support their favorite creators and series.

Webtoon readers will be able to indicate that they are "Super Fans" by purchasing and sending "Super Likes" on individual episodes. Super Likes directly support creators, who make money every time a reader purchases, and sends a Super Like, on their series' episodes. This matches similar "tip" systems on YouTube and TikTok to favoured content creators.

The Super Like program adds to Webtoon's suite of on-platform monetization options for creators, which include ad-revenue, paid content purchases, and an international localization program that helps creators expand their fanbase and earning opportunities around the world. Webtoon Originals creators also receive advances to help jump-start production and episodic payments to assist with ongoing production. Off-platform, creators can earn money from merchandising opportunities, and TV, film, and print publishing deals from Wattpad Webtoon Studios.

"We're in the business of supporting Creators, so our goal has always been to create multiple, scalable ways for Creators to make money on Webtoon," said David S. Lee, Head of Content. "Webtoon is home to some of the most exciting Creators and passionate fandoms in comics. Super Likes give fans a new way to engage with Creators and show their support for webcomics they love."

The Super Like program will initially be available to Canvas series that meet eligibility requirements. Once a series is eligible, creators can apply to participate. Full program details and launch date will be announced in the coming weeks.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!