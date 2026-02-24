Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: comicspro, dark knight, ebay, Exquisite Corpses, frank miller

What Comic Book Stores Flipped On eBay After ComicsPRO – $2500 Each

Lots of comic book retailers went to ComicsPRO, lots of folk took back swag, some of them have flipped them on Ebay already, here are the top selling ones so far including a signed Batman: The Dark Knight Returns which will have paid the hotel bill alone… add the rest of trhese up and it's getting close to $2500 in flippable swag per store. Check out the rest of our ComicsPRO coverage here.

The Batman Dark Knight Returns #1 ComicsPro Variant signed by Frank Miller and Klaus Jansen was sold by Horizon Comics and More Fun Denton for $500

The VeeFriends Comic Book #11 ComicsPRO variant limited to 309 Copies from everyonecomicsxcollectibles entertainingly sold for $309.

Exquisite Corpses Comics Pro 2026 TOP SECRET Never Opened from bravenewworlds for $250 while opening it revealing Rascal Randy ComicsPro Preview Beanie & Card Game from Santa Monica Comics Co sold for $300

When I Was Five #1 from Bad Idea Comics, a comic book entirely exclusive to ComicsPro and limited to 200 copies and signed by writer Mark Waid was sold by bravenewworlds for $250

THE CROWN: A TALE OF HELL #1 Hellboy ComicsPro Variant Cover from the seller for $150

Rocketeer Island Dave Stevens Variant ComicsPro 2026 from everyonecomicsxcollectibles for $150

Hellboy Seed of Destruction #1 25th Anniversary ComicsPro Variant + EXTRAS from realitygrasp for $125

Something Is Killing the Children #1 Purple Logo Comic Variant ComicsPro 2026 Incentive Variant Jeff Dekal Cover from everyonecomicsxcollectibles for $125

Terminal #1 ComicsPro Variant SkyBound Ashcan Set from wyomingduck for $110

Vertigo ComicsPro Variants Set Bleeding Hearts End Of Life Nice House By Sea ComicsPro Variants Set from the seller for $100

Mask #1 Energon Universe COMICSPRO Ashcan Exclusive Dan Watters Pye Parr from originaljojofan9 for $90

Bleeding Hearts #1 Virgin ComicsPro Variant from everyonecomicsxcollectibles for $50

Murder Drones #1 Comics Pro Variant from Foger Prows for $50

Wade Wilson Deadpool #1 ComicsPro Black & White from everyonecomicsxcollectibles for $50

White Sky #1 Comics Pro Variant from disposablegodsquad for $37

Next Level #1 Ashcan 2026 from Santa Monica Comics for $30

The Peril Of The Brutal Dark #1 Black & White COMICS PRO from disposablegodsquad for $30

Smile For The Camera #1 ComicsPro Variant IDW 2026 from Santa Monica Comics for $25.

