What Did Orchis Know About Where The Mutants Went? X-Men Spoilers

The events of the Hellfire Gala saw Orchis press-gang the X-Men and mutants into the Krakoan portal gates and sent them... somewhere.

The event of the Hellfire Gala saw Orchis press gang all the X-Men and mutants on Krakoa, and the rest of the world, into the Krakoan portal gates and send them… somewhere. But not Mars/Arakko as was, it seems, the plan.

And, yes, Selene and Sebastian Shaw were part of that plan. Was this cockup or conspiracy?

But where did they actually go? As it stands, a handful didn't go, those able to resist Professor Xavier's mental command, or those not quite close enough to a gate to get there before they all closed to anyone but Shadowkat. A dozen and more female mutants went to Vanaheim, as part of the Realm Of X book, including Curse, Majik, Moonstar, Marrow, Typhoid Mary. Forge went to his own place. And a quarter of a million mutants to some mysterious planet, including Hope and Exodus…

…just in case the religious parallels weren't as obvious as they needed to be. British writers of American comic books, they do love to thump their Bible hard with these things.

Oh, and it seems that no one else has noticed that the second island of Krakoa might be missing from Earth. Or that it ended up here.

Otherwise known as Transit, part of the Krakoan island chain located off the coast of Africa in the mid-Atlantic, south of the Azores and west of the Canary Islands, it contained the gateway that enabled mutants to travel to the Atlantic chain from Krakoa mainland. Shame it doesn't work anymore… but how did it get here?

Has Krakoa somehow been messing with Orchis plans? is it looking after its quarter million mutants? Wolverine is still on Earth…

At least one of him. There are a bunch more that travelled to this planet…

And maybe someone might have some others on hand.

Was Apocalypse part of the Krakoan big save? Wouldn't he be better served on X-Men Red? Is that Jean? Or just another clone to go along with all the Wolverines?

X-MEN #26

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230627

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Towe, James (CA) Lucas Werneck

"WE'RE NOT LOSING AN X-MAN… WE'RE GAINING AN AVENGER!" The moment we swore would never happen-heck, the moment EMMA FROST swore would never happen-is here at last! As the Frost/Stark knot is tied in INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #10, Emma's mutant family reacts to this surprise news! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 06, 2023 SRP: $3.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #15

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230648

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Paco Medina (CA) Mark Brooks

After the Gala, we wondered – did anyone survive the experience? Now we discover the real question: How long can anyone survive this? Rated T+In Shops: Sep 06, 2023 SRP: $3.99

GHOST RIDER WOLVERINE WEAPONS VENGEANCE OMEGA #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230661

(W) Ben Percy (A) Geoff Shaw (CA) Ryan Stegman

LOGAN AND JOHNNY VERSUS THE "STITCHER"! All bad things must come to an end…but will WOLVERINE and GHOST RIDER meet their untimely demise at the hands of the demonic force known as "STITCHER"?! And who is the mysterious FATHER PIKE? The secret behind the demon's birth is revealed as the fate of our heroes, and the boy who started it all, are sealed! Benjamin Percy (Wolverine, Ghost Rider) and Geoff Shaw (Thanos, Guardians of the Galaxy) bring the hellfire in this fiery crossover finale you can't afford to miss! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 06, 2023 SRP: $4.99

