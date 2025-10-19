What Happens To Barbara Gordon In Justice Unlimited #12? Spoilers…

Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: atom, barbara gordon, dan mora, DC KO, justice league unlimited, mark waid

What happens to Barbara Gordon, Batgirl, in Justice Unlimited #12? DC's K.O. Spoilers incoming...

Justice League Unlimited #12 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora is published by DC Comics this Wednesday. And the preview shows Barbara Gordon as Batgirl, alongside Ray Palmer, The Atom, patrolling the streets of Gotham while the Earth is being evacuated as a result of the impending DC's K.O. battle tournament and the arrival of Darkseid. But this being Bleeding Cool, we like to go a little beyond the official preview if we can. So spoiler hats on…

You know, someone is going to clip the first panel of the next page and use it to "own the libs" or something, I just know it.

That's the daughter of a police officer right there… and it's time for a villain whose profile was raised by a certain Suicide Squad movie, but may have a long way to go to become a serious threat, Polka Dot man. Though it's not as if Batgirl or The Atom are making this any easier.

It does look like there may be more than just a bank robbery here, and Polka Dot Man may be more or a victim that an instigator. Especially with what happens next.

End of the preview! But maybe Bleeding Cool can sneak in one more page. What the Polka Dot Man was actually doing, I can't tell you. All I have is the following page showing Barbara Gordon and The Atom, back on the Justice League Watchtower, not in the best way…

Super-charged villains… are those the ones who make it through to the K.O. tournament and have The Joker kill Batman to take his place? Justice League Unlimited #12 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora is published by DC Comics this Wednesday

Justice League Unlimited #12 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora

As the tournament begins and the transformation of Earth GROWS MORE DIRE, a strange signal is detected at the heart of darkness at the core of the planet—a Terrifictech device?! Michael Holt must put together an elite Justice League squad of the most powerful time-displaced heroes from "We Are Yesterday" to unravel the mystery—and this mission is a one- way ticket. Get ready for a mission to hell and back in this epic tie-in to the DC K.O. event!

