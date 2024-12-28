Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: galactus, hulk

What If Galactus Transformed Hulk #1 Preview: Hulk Goes Cosmic

What If Galactus Transformed Hulk #1 hits stores this Wednesday, exploring a universe where the Green Goliath becomes a cosmic herald.

The first in a new series of one-shots that asks the question: What if Galactus recruited some of Marvel's best and brightest heroes as his new cosmic heralds? See how the Power Cosmic transforms these once-familiar champions, twisting and turning all of Marvel history in their wake! In this tale, Galactus has conscripted Earth's strongest warrior – the Incredible Hulk – into his service. But what will turn out to be the bigger mistake: trying to direct the fury of the Green Goliath…or giving the great mind of Bruce Banner a cosmic problem to solve?

What If Galactus Transformed Hulk #1

by Mat Groom & Lan Medina, cover by Ron Lim

The first in a new series of one-shots that asks the question: What if Galactus recruited some of Marvel's best and brightest heroes as his new cosmic heralds? See how the Power Cosmic transforms these once-familiar champions, twisting and turning all of Marvel history in their wake! In this tale, Galactus has conscripted Earth's strongest warrior – the Incredible Hulk – into his service. But what will turn out to be the bigger mistake: trying to direct the fury of the Green Goliath…or giving the great mind of Bruce Banner a cosmic problem to solve?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 01, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621160900111

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621160900116 – WHAT IF…? GALACTUS: GALACTUS TRANSFORMED HULK? #1 FRANK MILLER VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621160900117 – WHAT IF…? GALACTUS: GALACTUS TRANSFORMED HULK? #1 RON LIM DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621160900121 – WHAT IF…? GALACTUS: GALACTUS TRANSFORMED HULK? #1 FRANK MILLER VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621160900131 – WHAT IF…? GALACTUS: GALACTUS TRANSFORMED HULK? #1 MARK BAGLEY SCI-FI HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621160900141 – WHAT IF…? GALACTUS: GALACTUS TRANSFORMED HULK? #1 STEPHEN PLATT VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621160900151 – WHAT IF…? GALACTUS: GALACTUS TRANSFORMED HULK? #1 RYAN BROWN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

