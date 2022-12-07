What If Predator Was Human? All Against All, From Image Comics Today

All Against All spoiler time! You have to love a story about some kind of alien creatures interfering in each human life and twisting it one way or another, ending up the way we are now. You can probably blame the Chariots of The Gods guy for a lot of it, and it was effectively parodied by Douglas Adams in Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy as a bunch of middle managers and telephone salesmen. Jack Kirby gave us the Celestials and Eternals, and right now the Avengers have been revisiting that with Avengers #1,000,000 BC while both Marauders and New Mutants are doing this two billion years apart with Sublime right now. But it also emerged in movies like Predator, where humanity was just livestock. And in the midst of this all comes All Against All which has a very different take. rather than the ancient past, this is closer to the end of A.I. and set in the future, as an alien race finds a long-dead Earth.

But one that left behind a record of itself, genetically. One that is now being recreated and played out, not to rescue humanity and life on Earth, but to strip it for parts.

Find anything useful that it might give the alien race in their ongoing wars. By creating an artificial Earth and playing it all out.

But even they have rules about what they can and can't do in war, though their perceptions of alien life from their perspective may be very very different from out own.

And in the end, as with everything else, it comes down to a matter of utilitarianism, the fog of war, doing what is deemed necessary, and the monsters becoming monsters.

Except amongst all this, something is very, very different.

This new version of Earth's wildlife comes with something or someone they weren't expecting.

They have a Predator. Beiung stalked by an apex warrior, who is taking them down one by one. Just it's a reverse Predator from the movies we are used to seeing, with the aliens being hunted by the human. And oh look, he's even learned some of their words..

And yes, let's have a headshot of Alex Paknadel and Caspar Wijngaard to spare the blushes of our editorial overlords.

