Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: idw, Kill More

What If The Serial Killers All Moved To One City? Kill More from IDW

Scott Bryan Wilson, Max Alan Fuchs and Valentina Briŝki are launching a new comic book series from IDW Publishing called Kill More.

Scott Bryan Wilson and Max Alan Fuchs are launching a new comic book series from IDW Publishing called Kill More, coloured by Valentina Briŝki and lettered by Wilson. All about the city of Colonia which has become the number one city for serial killers and murderers to call their home.

The city of Colonia is suffering from total economic collapse, but worse than the unemployment and urban decay is the skyrocketing homicide rate. Most of the few cops left on the force think it's just another symptom of the city's decline, but one detective has a darker theory… that the most depraved killers in the country have all moved here to take advantage of the chaos. As he and his new partner dig deeper into their rapidly growing list of open cases, they'll find themselves in the crosshairs of a growing group of maniacs who realize that the best way to stay ahead of the cops in a city full of killers… is to kill more. Nothing can prepare you for Lady Facesmasher, The Sufferer, The Obituary Machine—and worse. Lock your doors and journey into the mouth of madness in a new series from writer Scott Bryan Wilson (TRVE KVLT, Pennyworth) and artist Max Alan Fuchs (Altered Carbon: One Life One Death, Halcyon Days).

Scott says "I wrote Kill More because it's the comic I most wanted to read, combining my love of police procedurals, theatrical dialogue, layered plotting… and unhinged mayhem. What Max is doing on art should make every comics fan sit up and take notice —from everyday scenes of a city in decay… to a half-empty police precinct… to procedural inspections of murder victims… to face-melting violence… Max can do it all. Kill More is eight years in the making! It starts wild… and gets wilder. The intensity is propulsive, like a rocket, as new killers continue to pop up and create chaos to elude the two detectives with the Sisyphean task of finding them all. The first issue is just the briefest hint at the insanity to come — and the thing about Kill More is that you can reread and pick up on things that can only be found on a second read, or a third, or a fourth…"

Max adds "Readers of Kill More should lock your doors, secure your windows, and shelter in place. I know what you think: You can handle this. You've read a book about a serial killer before, right? But Kill More isn't about a serial killer—it's about a never-ending parade of serial killers, where the floats are made of bones, decorated with entrails, and held together with partially crusted gore slurry. But don't worry — there are still nearly half a dozen police detectives left in the world of Kill More, and they may actually solve one or two cases.

Kill More #1 is on sale from IDW Publishing on the 13th of September, 2023.

Cover A: Max Fuchs

Cover B: Goran Sudzuka…

1:10 Retailer Incentive Cover: Goran Sudzuka (B&W version of Cover B)

1:25 Retailer Incentive Cover: Max Fuchs

1:50 Retailer Incentive Cover: Gabriel Hardman

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!