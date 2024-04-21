Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: gwen stacy, ultimate spider-man

What Is Ultimate Spider-Man's Past With Gwen Stacy? (Spoilers)

Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto’s Ultimate Spider-Man isa story about a married-with-kids Peter Parker who chooses to get a spider bite

Recently, Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto's Ultimate Spider-Man, a story about a married-with-kids middle-aged Peter Parker who chooses to get a spider bite and become Spider-Man, has been teasing the appearance of Gwen Stacy. In the original Spider-Man continuity, Gwen Stacy was Peter Parker's first longtime girlfriend, and she died at the hands of Norman Osborn, the Green Goblin. Peter would later go on to date – and then marry – Mary Jane Watson. In the original Ultimate Spider-Man story, she stayed a school friend of Peter Parker, while Parker was dating Mary Jane, and only got involved with Peter much later in the story, after Mary Jane had broken up with him. But in the new 2023 Ultimate Spider-Man, Peter married Mary Jane and had kids – and his relationship with Gwen Stacy is unclear. Until Ultimate Spider-Man #4 comes along. Marvel previously released some teaser images for the comic in question.

Stating "In this exciting new universe, Gwen never met a tragic fate. Instead, she married Harry Osborn and now co-runs Oscorp Industries. Learn more about this ambitious power couple when the Parkers and Osborns go on a double date! Amidst cocktails, small talk is quickly dispersed as this fearless foursome discuss exposing the dark corruption that shaped their world. Little do they all know that the two men at the table have already taken matters into their own hands by suiting up as the vigilantes Spider-Man and Green Goblin!"

Well, because this is Bleeding Cool, we can put a few words in their mouths from the actual Ultimate Spider-Man #4, out this coming Wednesday from Marvel Comics.

And there is also the suggestion that maybe, just maybe, Gwen Stacy and Peter Parker have indeed had a past…

As for where that money might go?

Sorry, sorry, I forgot, we need the words.,..

J Jonah Jameson and Uncle Ben Parker starting a news website called The Paper. But if Ben Parker is alive in this, who is there to teach Peter Parker his biggest lesson of all?

Harry Osborn, take your position in the Spider-Man canon. Ultimate Spider-Man #4 is published on the 24th of April.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #4

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240604

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) David Messina (CA) Marco Checchetto

WHO IS THE GREEN GOBLIN? Peter Parker's secret life starts fraying the edges of his personal life! J. Jonah Jameson and Ben Parker's pursuit of truth – or, at least, the news – stirs unrest with the world at large… And now that Spider-Man may not have to operate alone, the real work of rebuilding this corrupt world can begin!

Rated TIn Shops: Apr 24, 2024 SRP: $4.99 ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240586

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

THE SECRET HISTORY OF HARRY OSBORN! How does the heir apparent of Oscorp become a masked vigilante? And what does Green Goblin know of the true status of the world he lives in? All and more will be revealed! Rated TIn Shops: May 29, 2024 SRP: $4.99 ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #6

MARVEL COMICS

APR240672

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

THE SHOCKING CONCLUSION OF THE ULTIMATE OPENING ARC! Spider-Man must finally confront the head honcho himself: Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin! Kingpin, as owner and operator of the Daily Bugle, has been working with the Maker's Council to control the spread of information in their favor… Which means he's the first domino that must be toppled to end their regime! PLUS: Mary Jane holds her own. 'Nuff said! Rated TIn Shops: Jun 19, 2024 SRP: $4.99

