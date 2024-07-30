Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Blood Hunt, doctor doom, fantastic four

What Marvel Will Be Doing With Doctor Doom In 2025 (Spoilers)

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Comics made a big reveal regarding Doctor Doom. No, not the Robert Downey Jr one.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Comics made a big reveal regarding Doctor Doom. No, not the Robert Downey Jr one, but the comic book one. As they teased a major event for Doctor Doom spinning out of the finale of the Blood Hunt event. Which might suggest that Jed MacKay may be all in.

Bleeding Cool had previously run some Doctor Doom gossip and wondered if this was to be the same thing. Well, spoilers on, it is. Promising in November "One World Under Doom", we have previously seen in Blood Hunt that Doctor Doom has a demand to help the heroes beat the vampire hordes that have dominated the world.

And in Strange Academy, we saw the after effects of this all.

Time for the big Spoiler sign don't you think?

As the Scarlet Witch resists the decision to go all No More Vampires on us…

Tomorrow also sees a Fantastic Four Blood Hunt crossover as the team get into real trouble.

This may be why, in the main Blood Hunt title, as Doctor Doom steps up, Reed Richards is nowhere to be seen.

As Doctor Doom takes on the role of the Sorceror Supreme from Doctor Strange…

….but then, after doing whatever it was that he does…

… gets a bit sticky over the technical small print of his promise.

And makes his own worldwide broadcast to follow Captain America in a previous issue…

… so loud it plays out (with additional details) over in Fantastic Four.

One World Under Doom… Is this Marvel Comics' own Doomsday? Of course, we have been here before, comic book speculators… with What If #52 and Doom Supreme in the Jason Aaron Avengers… time to hit eBay?

FANTASTIC FOUR #22

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240689

(W) Ryan North (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Alex Ross

BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN: ONE LAST HOPE!

Alicia Masters and Reed Richards – and the survivors of New York – are lost, alone against the vampire menace, and Reed's exhausted. But they still need to survive – and avoid being turned into undead blood parasites. Reed has one last desperate hope, and it's not guaranteed to work – but there is at least a chance…if he can survive long enough to test it! This conclusion to our BLOOD HUNT tie-in ends in a twist that you will NOT want to miss! PLUS: PART 3 OF DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

SRP: $3.99

BLOOD HUNT #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240649

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

Doctor Strange is presented with a dread bargain to gain a chance to save the world. The Avengers ride into a battle they cannot win. The dead battle the undead across the globe. Will it be enough? Will the world be saved, and how will it be changed if it is? Featuring a dramatic shift for the future of the Marvel Universe!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

SRP: $5.99

