Which Blood Hunt Comics From Marvel Make A Difference This Week?

This week sees three spinoff event titles, Strange Academy Blood Hunt #3, Vengeance Of The Moon Knight #7, and Wolverine Blood Hunt #4.

This week sees three spinoff Blood Hunt titles, Strange Academy Blood Hunt #3, Vengeance Of The Moon Knight #7, and Wolverine Blood Hunt #4. But how many of them have any impact on the ongoing story? Well, Strange Academy really does,. and is set after the last issue of Blood Hunt, which saw Doctor Doom dealing with the kids from the Louisiana magical school. We see what happens before that issue as the kids go to the Sanctum Sanctorum with Doom…

And then what happens afterwards. Blood Hunt #4 saw Doctor Doom demanding that he be made Sorceror Supreme to take back the Blood Hunt. And from this…

… it looks like he was successful. What comes next is what this Blood Hunt gossipy spoilerage is for. Wolverine has Wolverine, well, fight vampires. And that's it. The wider scale escapes him.

But that's okay. It is Wolverine after all. And he's got four books out this week I think.

While Vengeance Of Moon Knight #7 suggests that Eight-Ball's appearance in Superior Spider-Man might have been persuasive enough to bring the Wrecker across to help fight the Blood Hunt.

So while Wolverine enjoys the return of the Moon to the sky…

…Vengeance Of Moon Knight #7 reminds us why that happens.

… goes a long way as to explaining how that happened and brought Marc Spector back with it…

Before people stop standing around and gasping at each other, as it is suddenly time for the fight!

So Vengeance Of Moon Knight is probably the most Blood Hunty, Strange Academy looks ahead of the main series, and Wolverine is just Wolverine fighting vampires. Which may be all you want… STRANGE ACADEMY BLOOD HUNT #3

