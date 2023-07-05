Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: al ewing, Immortal Thor, Martín Cóccolo, matthew wilson

What Will Al Ewing & Martín Cóccolo's Immortal Thor Bring To Marvel?

Al Ewing and Martín Cóccolo launch a new series, Immortal Thor, in August with a return to a classic-looking Thor... or is it?

Al Ewing and Martín Cóccolo are to launch a new series, Immortal Thor, in August with thematic links to Al Ewing's Immortal Hulk. And from covers that have been seen, it's very much a return to a classic-looking Thor.

In today's Thor Annual, Marvel Comics gives a prelude as to what is to come. And is very much lampshading the transformation in look and in spirit of Thor, playing it all very much on the nose, both in costume..

…in hammer…

… and in tone of voice. The dark brooding Thor has gone, as well as the burden of Asgard and Odin he has worn on his shoulders. Even the colour palette from Matthew Wilson has changed, dropping the muted tones in favour of the bolder blues and purples. A light switch has been flicked. It's a nifty little Asgardian trick. And of course, there is no way they will get away with that going forward.

How very Starship Troopers. There will be blood, lots of it. Ewing says "Doors are indeed opening, buried secrets are waiting to be unearthed, and ancient gods—elder gods, if you will—are coming to bring trial and sorrow to Earth, Asgard, and Thor personally, and he's going to need to be his absolute highest self to face them. And even then, he might not make it through. The omens are sinister. The storm is at the gate." Martín Cóccolo adds, "Even though I'm the artist of the project, I'm enjoying being surprised by the legend that is Al Ewing every time I turn a page of script and not fully know where the story is going. So, both as the artist and a fan, I tell you let Al cook and I don't think you'll regret it. And all I can assure you, dear reader, is that I'm making Al's story as beautiful and as powerful as I possibly ca

THOR ANNUAL #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230914

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Ibraim Roberson (CA) Adam Kubert

Enter…MYTHOS! When M.O.D.O.K. – fueled by revenge and a refusal to ever again be someone else's pawn – seizes control of all of the Ten Realms but Asgard, Thor the All-Father must step in and regain control of the Ten Realms and the World Tree. But M.O.D.O.K.'s new, cosmic power proves to be a greater threat than Thor could imagine, and he'll need the inspiration of some beloved friends from Midgard to reclaim his realms and his awesome power.

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: $4.99 IMMORTAL THOR #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230841

(W) Al Ewing (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Alex Ross

AL EWING, MARTIN COCCOLO & ALEX ROSS GIVE THE GOD OF THUNDER THE "IMMORTAL" TREATMENT! In Norse myths, they called him Thunderer. Vuer has he been called, and Hloriddi. The Gods know him as Asgard's King, keeper of Mjolnir, hero of the tales. When injustice grips the Earth and ancient powers bring down the sky, he fights for those who cannot – and when the tale is done, we will know what that cost him. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR. PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 23, 2023 SRP: $6.99 IMMORTAL THOR #2

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230591

(W) Al Ewing (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Alex Ross

TORANOS WALKS THE EARTH! An Elder God of the Utgard-Realm had marked Thor for destruction – and a city with him. Yet the only power that could prevail carried its own terrible price. And all the while, Loki waited – Loki, who took no side and played no favorites…even if it be their own kin. This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR…and the hour of his greatest trial.

Rated T+In Shops: Sep 27, 2023 SRP: $4.99

