What Will The Reign Of X-Men Bring? Vote, Vote, Vote…

Thanks for this Reign Of X-Men visual breakdown from Bleeding Cool reader, Young Marteen, a look at the recent Reign Of X teaser for the Jonathan Hickman-showrun X-Men comic books from Marvel, in the light of a few things we have now been made aware of. From a new mutant religion to the Hellfire Gala to the upcoming election of the new X-Men.

Tarn The Uncaring is the Akkaro opposite number to Mister Sinister. Seemingly one of the hybrids born from Annihilation's forced breeding between her Daemons and the captured Okkaran Mutants. Tarn became a genomic mage able to manipulate his fellow mutants' genes and used his power to sculpt the bodies and powers of despised Amenthian mutants who pledged themselves to him. Many of them died through this artistic and cult process, but the ones who survived were under the servitude of Tarn whom they saw as their god, forming the Locus Vile. Before Sinister can make it back to Krakoa with his genetic data, Tarn does…something…to Sinister's body.

Quentin Quire died but went straight to revival. Mad Jim Jaspers, recently revived in X Of Swords, is the most powerful reality-warping mutant ever. Can he really remain under the thrall of Saturnyne? We know that Warren and Raven are returning as X-Corps. The cube from SWORD may also tie in with the recent Giant-Size Storm storyline.

The Hellfire Gala has been prepared for, thanks to Jumbo Carnation and Emma Frost, and will be used to announce the X-Men election results. The recent Wolverine returned both Maverick and Wolverine's Patch identity from Madripoor. Add to that the return of the Shadow King, Nimrod and Arcade, the still-married cypher to Bei, the addition of SWORD to Krakoa's armoury, and a return to the vault… these moments have all been prepared for. And does a Reign Of X clash with a democratic election?