Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: jonathan hickman, marco checchetto, ultimate spider-man

What's in a Superhero Secret Identity? Ultimate Spider-Man #2 Spoilers

Ultimate Spider-Man #2 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto is out on Wednesday. Featuring May Parker, scared of a black costume.

Article Summary Ultimate Spider-Man #2 explores May Parker's encounter with a black costume Spider-Man.

Jonathan Hickman's series reimagines Peter Parker's life with a mid-life crisis twist.

The new Spider-Man narrative breaks tradition, omitting the iconic lesson on responsibility.

May Parker's discovery hints at deeper, unsettling family secrets yet to unfold.

Ultimate Spider-Man #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto hit with a bang. The second printing even made it into Bleeding Cool's Weekly Bestseller List, the first time such a thing has happened. The remaking of Peter Parker's life, only getting the spider bite as a middle-aged man, and an active choice rather than circumstance, married to Mary Jane with two kids, a living uncle working at the Daily Bugle above Peter Parker. The superhero story as a mid-life crisis, the answer to the emptiness in the soul that many suffer around this age in life. A different take on the adolescent power fantasy that has fuelled so many superhero stories of the 20th century. And this one, a Spdier-Man who did not receive a lesson about great power and great responsibility.

Previously, we said "This married man with kids, who doesn't even walk out of a Wilson Fisk-owned Daily Bugle without a pay packet waiting for him? He is taking great power… even though he already has great responsibilities. And all the danger this power will attract towards them. It killed his uncle, and destroyed his marriage the first time. What will happen to this Ultimate Spider-Man and his ultimate family as a result?"

Ultimate Spider-Man #2 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto is out on Wednesday. Copies are on sale at certain comic book stores, of course. Which is how we come to this scene, in which the young May Parker, already scared by this black costume Spider-Man spinning around New York, discovers just who it is.

And may not have the same reaction as if she had discovered that he was Danny Jones on The Masked Singer.

With great power comes great… secrets. I have to say, decades of public social messages about child abuse gives a very different interpretation to "our little secret" from a father to a young daughter, right? I am not happy about this, not happy at all. I guess that's the point.

You're scaring me, mate. Ultimate Spider-Man #2 is published on Wednesday from Marvel Comics.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #2

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230541

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

THE MOST SURPRISING SPIDER-MAN STORY OF THE 21ST CENTURY CONTINUES! Spider-Man faces his first super villain! J. Jonah Jameson's quest to uncover who is really pulling the strings of this new Ultimate Universe leads to a shocking revelation! And New York City welcomes its newest hero…the Green Goblin! Rated T In Shops: Feb 21, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!