What's Inside Cullen Bunn's Body Bag in Massive October 2023 Solicits

Cullen Bunn's Body Bag is a comic book published by Massive Publishing, in a black polybag, with no details on what is inside it, or who is drawing it.

Okay, so this is a good one. Cullen Bunn's Body Bag is a comic book published by Massive Publishing, in a black polybag, with no details on what is inside it, or who is drawing it, other than it is written by Cullen Bunn. And that, Dan Slott, is how you keep a comic book's content super secret. From his Overlook imprint, each issue of Body bag will feature new horror archtyoes and figures making their debut appearance. But until you rip open the bag, you will have no idea. It's in Massive's October 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as the launch of American Psycho and Forgotten Wars, a spinoff from Wesley Snipes' Exiled.

CULLEN BUNN'S BODY BAG #1 (MR)

MASSIVE – OVERLOOK

AUG231177

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) TBA

From the Eisner-nominated pages of Harrow County to the pre-pandemic prescience of The Empty Man, Cullen Bunn has made a prolific career of terrorizing comic fans. Now the man who killed the Marvel Universe and countless other characters is ready to show you where the bodies are buried… Cullen Bunn's Body Bag, the debut release of Overlook, will introduce the world to four new creatures straight from the twisted imagination of the horror scribe. But which creature will invade your nightmares? Four different tales of terror. Four startling new monsters. Four different approaches to the beasts that go bump in the night. Each sealed "Body Bag" contains the chance to uncover alternate storylines and monsters. So tread lightly. Hold your breath. There's no way of telling which monster you'll uncover… until you

unzip the body bag. With each monster you'll see a very different story play out in a gruesome and frightening way… This is pure, horrific fun on the page!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 7.99

FORGOTTEN WARS #1 CVR A CRAGER (MR)

MASSIVE

AUG231150

AUG231151 – FORGOTTEN WARS #1 CVR B ASEVEDO (MR) – 5.99

AUG231152 – FORGOTTEN WARS #1 CVR C QUTAB PEDATOR 2 HOMAGE (MR) – 5.99

AUG231153 – FORGOTTEN WARS #1 CVR D CHIOLA (MR) – 5.99

AUG231154 – FORGOTTEN WARS #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV CHIOLA BW (MR) – 5.99

(W) Adam Lawson, Keith Arem, Wesley Snipes (A / CA) Jason Crager

Cover by series artist Jason Crager, a veteran comic creator who has worked on such titles as Vampirella, Chains of Chaos, The Darkness, Avangeline, Coven, Badworld, Threshold, and The New X-Men. This standalone story from the world of The Exiled takes us to the era of the pharoahs, when the "first" alien dropship arrived on Earth. Witness the origin story of the ancient conflict between humans and criminal aliens through the eyes of Kalyx, the Killer Detective Roach is hunting 5,000 years in the future. All is not well among the alien outcasts. Some were exiled for their religious convictions and others for their crimes. This struggle erupts into a civil war among the aliens, with Egypt caught in the middle of a war forgotten by time.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 5.99

AMERICAN PSYCHO #1 (OF 4) CVR A STAPLES (MR)

MASSIVE – SUMERIAN COMICS

AUG231159

AUG231160 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #1 (OF 4) CVR B WALTER (MR) – 4.99

AUG231161 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #1 (OF 4) CVR C WALTER (MR) – 4.99

AUG231162 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #1 (OF 4) CVR D WALTER (MR) – 4.99

AUG231163 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #1 (OF 4) CVR E 10 COPY INCV BRUDER (MR) – 4.99

AUG231164 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #1 (OF 4) CVR F 25 COPY INCV FILM STILL (MR) – 4.99

AUG231165 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #1 (OF 4) CVR G 50 COPY INCV BRAO (MR) – 4.99

AUG231166 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #1 (OF 4) CVR H 100 COPY INCV STAPLES VIRGIN – 4.99

AUG231167 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #1 (OF 4) CVR I 2000 LTD SKETCH COVER (MR) – 8.99

(W) Michael Calero (A) Piotr Kowalski, Brad Simpson (CA) Greg Staples

Greg Staples, best known for his work on Judge Dredd and as a concept artist for Magic: The Gathering, brings his realistic painterly style to capture the likeness of Christian Bale's Patrick Bateman. See Patrick Bateman's infamous New York City killing spree from a brand new perspective as a familiar character from the film is revealed to be much more than they appeared. Witness the greatest hits of Patrick's murderous rampage while exploring new revelations in the world of American Psycho, in this story that'll make fans see Patrick's bloody story through a whole new lens. This limited series also begins the journey of an all-new psychopath as social media obsessed millennial, Charlie (Charlene) Carruthers, goes on a downward spiral filled with violence. Drug fueled partying leads to bloodshed as Charlie leaves a trail of bodies on her way to discovering the truth about her dark nature.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

PLOT HOLES #3 (OF 5) CVR A MURPHY (MR)

MASSIVE

AUG231145

AUG231146 – PLOT HOLES #3 (OF 5) CVR B KNOTT (MR) – 3.99

AUG231147 – PLOT HOLES #3 (OF 5) CVR C MAHFOOD (MR) – 3.99

AUG231148 – PLOT HOLES #3 (OF 5) CVR D MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE HOMAGE (M – 3.99

AUG231149 – PLOT HOLES #3 (OF 5) CVR E 10 COPY INCV MAHFOOD BW (MR) – 3.99

(W) Sean Gordon Murphy (A / CA) Sean Gordon Murphy

Superstar artist Sean Gordon Murphy, known for his groundbreaking series Batman: White Knight, delivers an all-new tale of world-hopping adventure. THE PLOT HOLES are a squad of fictional warriors who transport themselves into the pages of other books, using their unique skills to save the plots in order to stop them from being destroyed. And Cliff Inkslayer is their newest recruit, a comic creator who's just realized his world isn't real. Well, now we know who the real villain is, right? Wait, what makes a villain a villain? Why ARE there villains on this team? Not to mention Ed really seems to be hiding something. Are you ready to turn the page into the world of comic books, vampire revenge novels, and a secret third book? Time is running out, The Plot Holes' fate is looking grim, the surprises are plenty… this is getting exciting! It's time for someone to make a bold move before it's too late…

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #2 CVR A FLOPS (MR)

MASSIVE

AUG231155

AUG231156 – HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #2 CVR B LOVE (MR) – 4.99

AUG231157 – HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #2 CVR C VAZQUEZ (MR) – 4.99

AUG231158 – HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #2 CVR D 10 COPY INCV EL TAB (MR – 4.99

(W) David Crownson (A) Joey Vazquez (CA) Flops!

Cover artist Flops! brings a retro pulp style to the world of Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer. Django Unchained meets Buffy The Vampire Slayer in David Crownson's Harriet Tubman : Demon Slayer, a supernatural comic series based on the true life of the freedom fighter herself that is flavored with genre liberties in the spirit of Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. Soon to be an original series on Disney+! When slave owners can't stop the formidable ninja warrior Harriet Tubman, they call on the help of Vampires, Werewolves, Witches, and Demons to stop her.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #2 (OF 4) CVR A FIORELLI (MR)

MASSIVE – SUMERIAN COMICS

AUG231168

AUG231169 – BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #2 (OF 4) CVR B IZZO (MR) – 4.99

AUG231170 – BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #2 (OF 4) CVR C RAGAZZONI (MR) – 4.99

AUG231171 – BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #2 (OF 4) CVR D 5 COPY INCV ROBALD – 4.99

AUG231172 – BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #2 (OF 4) CVR E 10 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

(W) Noah Sebastian, Kevin Roditeli (A) Nicola Izzo (CA) Ivan Fiorelli

Ivan Fiorelli is an Italian comic book artist working for Marvel, Sergio Bonelli Editore, Image Comics and other international publishers. From the mega-viral and chart-topping band known as Bad Omens comes this comic series based on their newest record, The Death of Peace of Mind. Bad Omens is one of many crime syndicates that operate in the largest district of the lawless and predominantly self-governed Concrete Jungle. Their members toe-the-line morally when it comes to their revolving door of methods and motives, but in the end they could be the antiheroes the city needs and the true kings of the concrete jungle. ARTIFICIAL SUICIDE: Bad Omens has met their match while attempting to expand their reach into a new district. After a narrow escape at The Grey Museum, the four members are going to find something much larger awaiting their arrival on the streets of the Concrete Jungle.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

THE BLACKOUT BOMBSHELL #2 (OF 3) CVR A VAUGHAN (MR)

MASSIVE – SUMERIAN COMICS

AUG231173

AUG231174 – THE BLACKOUT BOMBSHELL #2 (OF 3) CVR B VIDAL (MR) – 5.99

AUG231175 – THE BLACKOUT BOMBSHELL #2 (OF 3) CVR C MEATGIRI (MR) – 5.99

AUG231176 – THE BLACKOUT BOMBSHELL #2 (OF 3) CVR D SANCHEZ (MR) – 5.99

(W) Louis Southard (A) Dean Kotz, Sean Peacock (CA) Heather Vaughn

Heather Vaughan, the award-winning illustrator who has worked with Marvel, IDW, Mondo, and more, captures the psychedelic noir vibes of Blackout Bombshell. From Louis Southard, and artist Dean Kotz (The Butcher of Paris, Krampus, Warlord of Mars Attacks) comes this oversized limited series that's the bastard child of a Philip Marlowe and Hunter S. Thomson novel. Turn on? Tune in? Drop out? WHY SHOULD I?! Detective Jack Atlas and his best pal Casper Fitzpatrick have been kidnapped by hippies! What on Earth do they want with our favorite duo? And, more importantly, how does it all connect to the blackout bombshell?

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 5.99

HELLICIOUS #1 CVR A WALLIS (MR)

MASSIVE

AUG231142

AUG231143 – HELLICIOUS #1 CVR B WALLIS LTD FOIL EDITION (MR) – 9.99

AUG231144 – HELLICIOUS #1 CVR C RICHARDSON VIDEO GAME HOMAGE (MR) – 4.99

(W) A.C. Medina, Mina Elwell (A / CA) Kit Wallis

Kit Wallis, the popular artist on titles like Mr. Easta, Good Boy, and Whatnot Publishing's Quested, returns to his roots with this all-new cover for the hard to find first appearance of Hellicious! Don't miss this chance to get these brand new cover releases of the sold out debut issue of Hellicious, soon to be an animated series starring Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers! Meet Cherry, the Devil's prankster granddaughter and the cutest grim reaper in Hell. She loves everything about her home – its burning landscapes, its horrific inhabitants, and especially her demonic family – but she's lonely. She might look like a little girl, but she's much too powerful for the imps and the damned inhabitants of the underworld. There's only one soul who Cherry thinks might be a good playmate – Satan-worshipping death metal frontman Briggy Bundy. The bad news is, he isn't dead…Yet. But Cherry won't let a little thing like that keep them apart… and all Hell breaks loose when Cherry defies the order of the afterlife to finally have the best friend she's always wanted.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

