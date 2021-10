What's The Furthest Place From Here Topped Advance Reorders

We mentioned that What's The Furthest Place From Here by Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss had 95,000 pre-orders with the vinyl record edition being allocated and having to go to a second printing right now, before the first printing is close to going on sale. You can see how many of those reorders happened this last week by the chart below. The third printing of Gun Honey from Titan Comics also did the business as well. But you can also see the effect that retailers switching from Diamond to PRH for Marvel Comics had on the prominence of the likes of the Hulk #1 launch.

Though Matthew Rosenberg also tweeted "I really appreciate Rich running the piece on Bleeding Cool and getting the word out about the reprint of the WTFPFH? #1 deluxe edition. With that said… I would take a little bit of issue with the idea that all the success is due to having an Image logo on the book. Image has been amazing and obviously boosted our sales. No question. And the market is in a stronger place. No question. But Tyler and I's previous book did almost half those numbers at Black Mask. Since then it found a real audience in trade. I went on to write book like Uncanny X-Men, The Punisher, and Hawkeye. And then we busted our asses on this book. I don't think Rich intended it to be backhanded at all. He has always been supportive of my work from the beginning. Just wanted to put that out there? When you spend a hundred hours and thousands of dollars promoting your work sometimes you just want to take some of the credit."

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #1 DLX ED 7 INCH RECORD $14.99 IMAGE COMICS WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #1 CVR A BOSS $4.99 IMAGE COMICS GUN HONEY #1 (OF 4) 3RD PTG HUGHES METALLIC INK VAR (MR) $3.99 TITAN COMICS SPAWN #323 CVR C BARENDS CLOWN $2.99 IMAGE COMICS RUSH #1 CVR A GOODEN $3.99 VAULT COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN DESIGN ARCHIVE #1 $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING RUSH #1 CVR B SIMMONDS $3.99 VAULT COMICS WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #1 CVR D BENDIS $4.99 IMAGE COMICS WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #1 CVR C YOUNG $4.99 IMAGE COMICS HULK #1 $4.99 MARVEL PRH HARBINGER (2021) #1 CVR A RODRIGUEZ $3.99 VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 KANE DM VAR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL PRH CROSSOVER #9 CVR B PANOSIAN $3.99 IMAGE COMICS WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #1 CVR B MARTIN $4.99 IMAGE COMICS FRIDAY TP BOOK 01 FIRST DAY OF CHRISTMAS (MR) $14.99 IMAGE COMICS MIRKA ANDOLFO SWEET PAPRIKA #4 (OF 12) CVR E ANDOLFO (MR) $4.99 IMAGE COMICS PRIMORDIAL #2 (OF 6) CVR C SHIMIZU (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS RED ROOM ANTISOCIAL NETWORK TP (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS RUSH #1 CVR C DANIEL 1:5 VAR $3.99 VAULT COMICS NEVER NEVER #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG $3.99 HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE OUTCAST BY KIRKMAN & AZACETA COMPENDIUM TP (MR) $64.99 IMAGE COMICS GODKILLER SPIDERLAND #1 CVR C UNCENSORED (MR) (C: 1-0-0) $4.99 BLACK MASK COMICS MOM MOTHER OF MADNESS #3 (OF 3) CVR B LENOX (MR) $4.99 IMAGE COMICS GODKILLER SPIDERLAND #1 CVR B CHANG (MR) (C: 1-0-0) $4.99 BLACK MASK COMICS BASILISK #1 3RD PTG SCHARF $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM! STUDIOS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #4 (OF 5) CVR A EASTMAN $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING STRAY DOGS TP $16.99 IMAGE COMICS LOW DLX HC VOL 02 (MR) $49.99 IMAGE COMICS GIDEON FALLS DLX ED HC VOL 01 (MR) $49.99 IMAGE COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 03 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 02 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 03 $14.99 BOOM! STUDIOS LOW DLX HC VOL 01 (MR) $49.99 IMAGE COMICS USAGI YOJIMBO SPECIAL EDITION HC (RES) (C: 0-0-1) $100.00 FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS FIST OF THE NORTH STAR HC VOL 02 (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 VIZ LLC SENSOR HC (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 VIZ LLC SPAWN COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (NEW EDITION) (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS PROVIDENCE COMPENDIUM TP (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $29.99 AVATAR PRESS INC SAGA COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS WALKING DEAD COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS COLD DEAD WAR #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE BUNNY MASK #4 $4.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS REMINA HC JUNJI ITO (C: 1-1-1) $22.99 VIZ LLC CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA OCCULT ED HC $29.99 ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS GIVEN GN VOL 06 (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $12.99 SUBLIME BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 03 (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS MONSTRESS TP VOL 06 $16.99 IMAGE COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 05 (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS