When Jim Lee Drew Like Frank Miller's Daredevil, At Auction

Jim Lee has been an admirer of Frank Miller for decades. None so much as for his Deathblow story in Darker Image when he seemed to be possessed by the spirit of Frank Miller's Sin City in his drawing style. However, it was there previously for the now-Publisher of DC Comics. As this page up for auction from Heritage Auctions can attest. It was created as a promotional image for Jim Lee's run on Punisher War Journal, years before he would get to the X-Men or Image Comics. But even from the get-go, it would have Wolverine in it and the subsequent Punisher Vs Wolverine fight from his run was half the reason he got the Uncanny X-Men and X-Men gig. But here, especially with Spider-Man, Daredevil, and Kingpin, and the use of zip-a-tone, we get the Frank Miller/Klaus Janson look of the characters from the previous decade. The Wolverine is a lot more Art Adams-like. And the Punisher looks like Mike Zeck. But from all this would step Jim Lee… and it's up for auction going under the hammer from November 18th to the 21st, and currently has bids of $6,500.

Jim Lee – "Punisher War Journal" Promotional Illustration Original Art (Marvel, 1988). Jim Lee was an up-and-coming artist with Marvel when he created this promotional piece for the new comic Punisher War Journal. He had impressed with his work on Alpha Flight and was ready to take the reins on the new title starring Marvel's popular antihero. The Punisher is flanked by Wolverine, Spider-Man, Daredevil, and Kingpin — allies and adversaries to be featured in the comic. Ink, Zipatone, white paint, and Conte over graphite on Bristol board with an image size of 10" x 15". Slight toning, residue staining from missing Zipatone at the top right, corner creasing, tape residue in the top margin, with light smudging/handling wear; otherwise, in Excellent condition. Signed by Lee in the lower right image area and in the bottom margin.