When Todd McFarlane Drew Superman, Original Art At Auction Today

Todd McFarlane didn't draw Superman a lot. The most prominent version may have been in Spawn #9, written by Dave Sim in a trademark dodging move. But Todd also drew the Invasion mini-series event for DC Comics in 1987/1988, and it's a splash page from that, layouts by Keith Giffen, inks by P Craig Russell but definitely 100% Todd McFarlane. And the original artwork for that is going under the hammer from Heritage Auctions today as part of a lot of over a hundred premium comic book artwork pages enough to make a grown comic book fan weep. It currently had bids up to $9,300. And a couple of Todd's more recent pages with Danny Miki from Spawn #50 as well…

Todd McFarlane, Keith Giffen, and P. Craig Russell Invasion #2 Splash Page 20 Original Art (DC, 1988). Early McFarlane art showing Superman and an army of superheroes, including Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter, Hawkman and Hawkgirl, and many others, battling for Earth in this opening chapter splash from the second issue of the ground-breaking miniseries spanning the entire DC Universe. An all-star art team of McFarlane pencils over Giffen's breakdowns, with inks by Russell. Ink over graphite and blue pencil on DC Bristol board with an image size of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production trimmed top edge, stat text paste-ups with residue staining, tape on the top and bottom edges, blue pencil editorial marks, with light handling wear. Signed by Russell in the lower left margin and in Very Good condition.

Todd McFarlane and Danny Miki Spawn #50 Story Page 20 Original Art (Image, 1996). Todd McFarlane's Spawn was the introduction of Image Comics to the world. The highly popular comic has thrived for almost 30 years, with its stock on the rise with talks of a new movie. Over all that time, pages by creator McFarlane have been few and far between, with any rarely coming to market. Heritage is offering three in this auction! This page has Al fulfilling a promise to Wanda, healing a dying Terry Fitzgerald, from the first part of the special 50th issue. Inks are credited to McFarlane and Danny Miki, who focused on backgrounds. Ink over graphite and blue pencil on Image Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 14.75". Light smudging and handling wear. In Excellent condition.

Todd McFarlane and Danny Miki Spawn #50 Story Page 15 Original Art (Image, 1996). Todd McFarlane Spawn pages are extremely rare. Pages with Al Simmons as Spawn are even rarer — and we are offering three in this auction! And this page has a great shot of the Hellspawn in the last splash panel! Al pays a visit to the dying Terry Fitzgerald, from the first part of the special 50th issue. Inks are credited to McFarlane and Danny Miki, who admittedly did little on McFarlane's pencils, primarily focusing on backgrounds. Ink over graphite and blue pencil on Image Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.5". In Excellent condition.