When You Are A Comic Shop In Tier 4 Lockdown, London & the South East

London and the South East of England have gone into Tier 4 lockdown. Here are how several comic book stores have stated they will be dealing with the current situation.

Forbidden Planet stores in Tier Four – London and Croydon – are closed yet again, but they are, again, offering a Call And Collect service.

Please call the branch between 10:00am and 4:30pm and place your order. You will be able to book a 15 minute collection slot – please aim to be on time. Your order will be waiting for you at the shop doorway at your allotted slot . We request that customers wear a face covering and we can only accept credit & debit card payment. Please adhere to government advice and stay local – do not enter the Tier Four zone for shopping.

Gosh Comics of London, states;

Yup, as you're probably aware, a large swathe of the South East is now under Tier 4 restrictions (in effect the same as the lockdown we had in November). This means our store is closed for at least the next two weeks. That being said, someone will be on-site over that period from Monday-Friday, 9.30am – 5pm (aside from the 25th, 26th and 1st), so you can support us (and get your fix of comics) in the following way: Buy from our webstore: goshlondon.com. We'll still be shipping orders out every day and carry nearly all of our GN & TPB stock in our online shop. Call to arrange a mail out of your standing order. Comics will still be shipping this week, and then weekly again from the 6th January, and will be getting filed for standing order customers. Clearing your standing order will help us a lot in getting the bills paid. Shop for books via https://uk.bookshop.org/shop/goshlondon. Do make goshlondon.com your first stop for graphic novels, but if you can't find it there, or want to order anything else, from coobooks to potboiler thrillers, do it via our bookshop.org launch page and we'll get a revenue share on the sale. If you're ordering from the webstore or wanting your standing order, you can also arrange to collect at the door if – and we can't emphasize this enough – you are able to travel safely into the store. Call or email in advance to arrange this. It's tough times, but we've been here before and are better equipped to handle it each time. Every little bit of support we get means a lot, so thanks to you all for helping us pull through.

Mega-City Comics posted;

TIER 4 LOCKDOWN

With London now entering Tier 4, we will be closed to walk in customers from tomorrow (Dec 20th)

The shop will still be manned, with hours to be decided, so you can collect standing orders, and pre-booked orders. If you wish to do this, ideally please email us as soon as possible, with a preferred time, and we will let you know when you can come.

You will not be able to browse the shop, but we will be happy to find you items, and recommend gifts. We have lots of stock available, and can find you an ideal gift for pretty much ANYONE, comic fan or not. We also do GIFT VOUCHERS. Give us a try. Whilst we will try and respond to other contact methods, ideally, please try to email rather than phone or messenger, as this is easier for us to respond to.

Mail order will still be posted out on Monday and new comics will still be coming in on Tuesday for on sale Wed (subject to the pre-booked time slot outlined above)

We are already past Royal Mails last posting day for 2nd class post. If you want it posted and there for Xmas, special delivery is still available.

Raygun Comics of Richmond tweeted;

According to the new Tier 4 restrictions, Raygun will be closed to public browsing from December 20th. If you are in the area, you are welcome to collect orders or make requests from the shop doorstep, but please do not make any unnecessary journeys into Richmond. A member of staff will remain on-site to facilitate queries and pick-up until December 24th, and then again from December 26th. Please remain safe, and remember to wear your mask when collecting from the doorstep.

Room 237 of Southsea, Portsmouth tweeted out;

As per the new Tier 4 rules we will be closed from tomorrow morning, but will continue offering a pick up services as before. We are open for pick-ups, orders and deliveries. DM us for requests or more information. … or at least until Boris gets another "great idea" :(

Ace Comics of Southend stated,

Due to the new Tier 4 restrictions, Ace Comics in Southend is now closed to the public until further notice. Our postal service is still operating. Contact Ace Southend on 01702 338174 or use the contact form: https://acecomics.co.uk/contact-us/ Stay safe!

Get Ready Comics of Rochester posted;

We were not expecting to be closed or in lockdown, sorry for the delay! (You'd think we're used to this by now right?) We'll be operating a click and collect service from the door for the dates & times here! If you know you want something, and it's not on our website please let us know & we'll add it for you. Please stay safe, healthy & let's all try and make the most out of this situation, we are stronger together -bSee you on the curb!

Limited Edition Comix of Stevenage posted;

Good morning all. I hope that everyone is keeping well and safe.

We are going to be as upbeat as we can, reflecting on the recent decisions made by the government to put Hertfordshire into Tier 4, as from midnight last night — but as you know this little shop, and the heart of the comic and collectibles community, is never defeated and we will continue to keep you entertained all throughout 2020 and into the new year.

As from today, Sunday 20th December the shop is closed but we will be offering a pick up service each day from 12pm until 4pm. Last day will be 24th at 3pm. Our messenger service is up and running again, so please ping us a message for collection and a time slot or ETA.

We will be posting new items on all of our Facebook Event pages as well as this page over the coming weeks. Deliveries are still due to us from the USA, including POPS, Comics and Hot Toys — and arriving throughout the week.

DHL: We are now only using DHL for deliveries to customers with a flat rate of £5. Cut off deadline is 12pm 23rd December. This means that most of you will get items the next day from us… so keep an eye on this page for those new arrivals.

Our Event pages are still going to be offering you lots of cool stuff too. To sign up and get involved, check out the links on the website. We now have 4 Event Pages, offering you the best Variant covers, CGC graded comics and back issues, Funko Pops and now NEW Hot Toys.

EVENTS: Our next event is tonight at 8pm and we will be offering a stunning Daredevil #25 USA EXCLUSIVE variant cover. On the 27th December we have a CGC Event not to be missed; with lots of 1st appearances including THANOS and VENOM.

We thank you all for you great support over the past year, but all we do ask is that you keep safe and well.

Take care.

The American Shop of Chatham posts,

Just in…Tier 4 restrictions in London and other parts of England from tomorrow London, the South East and East of England will enter a new tier four level of restrictions from tomorrow morning, the prime minister says.

These will be broadly equivalent to national restrictions which were introduced in England in November. Residents in those areas must stay at home, with limited exemptions. Non-essential retails (That's us!) and indoors gyms must close. People should work from home when they can, and should not enter or leave tier four areas. Communal worship may continue. The restrictions will last for two weeks and will be reviewed on 30 December. So on that 'Bombshell'…Have a safe happy Christmas, keep yourselves well, and hopefully we'll see you again in Jan!

And Crunch Comics in Reading,

Coronavirus Tier 4 update | Open for click-and-collect

Yesterday's announcement by the UK Government about the immediate Tier 4 lockdown in the South East of England (including Reading) was devastating news for many of us for a whole range of reasons.

The reality is that we, like many retailers, needed a busy Christmas to help offset the lack of business over the previous 9 months.

Thank you everyone, for all your generous support during this terrible coronavirus year, but this third "lockdown" just before Christmas has unfortunately put us on the brink of permanent closure.

Therefore, I'm looking to run a click-and-collect service in the run-up to Christmas to salvage something from the end of the year.

The service will be similar to the system we had in the November lockdown i.e. customers can pay in advance by settling an electronic invoice for pre-ordered items, and then stop by the store to pick them up at the door.

Appointments for these click-and-collect slots can be booked on our Facebook page.

Click-and-collect appointment times:

Mon 21 December: from 11am – 2pm

Tues 22 December: from 11am – 2pm

Weds 23 December: from 11am – 2pm

Christmas Eve: from 10am – 2pm

Christmas Day to New Year's Day: closed

Sat 02 January: from 11am – 2pm

Sun 03 January: closed

Mon 04 January: closed

Tues 05 January: from 11am – 2pm

We're still expecting the final delivery of new release comics on Tues 22 December, which will be go on sale on Weds 23 December.

I'll also post some photos of the graphic novels and collectibles that we have in stock in-store onto our Facebook page, for anyone that's interested in last minute Christmas gifts …

If you can't make it to the store this week, but have comics saved with us (or would like to anything else from the store), we'll still be running our delivery service. Unfortunately it's unlikely that items posted out now, will reach you in time for Christmas. However this lockdown period may last for some time – so you might need some additional reading material …