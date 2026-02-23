Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Speculator Corner | Tagged: D'Orc, ebay, Florida Cocaine Hippopotamus Massacre, White Sky

Florida Hippopotamus Cocaine Massacre #1 Is Now A $50 Comic

Florida Hippopotamus Cocaine Massacre #1 is now a $50 Comic on eBay... you could buy a wrap for that and still have a note left over.

Article Summary Florida Hippopotamus Cocaine Massacre #1 sells for up to $50 on eBay, with prices soaring after release

Standard and variant covers attract collectors, some sets closed at $100 on the aftermarket

Published by Mad Cave Studios, the four-issue series combines drug-fueled hippos with chaotic Florida action

Second printing and issue #2 arrive March 25, as demand skyrockets for this bizarre new comic

The first issue of the new comic book series Florida Hippopotamus Cocaine Massacre #1 has just sold a standard raw cover comic for $50 on eBay, with lots of copies selling from around $35 to $40. The B cover as sold for around $35. And together, for some reason, they have sold for 100, though we're not entirely sure why. The comic book published by Mad Cave Studios by Fred Kennedy and James Edward Clark came out this past Wednesday, and did a fine impression of both D'Orc and White Sky on the aftermarket, fueled by some entertaining moments on WhatNot streaming platforms. It has been sent to a second printing immediately, with copies reaching stores on the 25th of March, the same day as the release of issue 2. That's pretty well planned as well…

FLORIDA HIPPOPOTAMUS COCAINE MASSACRE #1 (OF 4) (MR)

(W) Fred Kennedy (A/CA) James Edward Clark

Disco Hippo Wonderland is the number one amusement park in Flamingo City. But few realize its corpulent owner, Jans M'jor Discau, is about to release the most potent drug ever created: Coke45! Fortunately for humanity, Agent Clarke Nebraska is on the case! She'll bring down Discau come heck or high water! That was the plan, until her undercover agent, Tico Senecoza, was captured! And before she can rescue him, Miquel—Tico's sexy loose cannon of an older brother beats her to the punch, storming into the park with bullets flying. Discau panics, dumping the Coke45 into the hippo enclosure and letting them loose on the park, before fleeing into Wonderland's tunnel network! Nebraska's plans are totally off the rails, and things get worse when a marijuana smoke fueled hurricane drowns the park in torrential rain! Now it's up to Nebraska and Miquel to create an uncomfortable truce to bring Discau down before he escapes! $4.99 2/18/2026

(W) Fred Kennedy (A/CA) James Edward Clark Disco Hippo Wonderland is the number one amusement park in Flamingo City. But few realize its corpulent owner, Jans M'jor Discau, is about to release the most potent drug ever created: Coke45! Fortunately for humanity, Agent Clarke Nebraska is on the case! She'll bring down Discau come heck or high water! That was the plan, until her undercover agent, Tico Senecoza, was captured! And before she can rescue him, Miquel—Tico's sexy loose cannon of an older brother beats her to the punch, storming into the park with bullets flying. Discau panics, dumping the Coke45 into the hippo enclosure and letting them loose on the park, before fleeing into Wonderland's tunnel network! Nebraska's plans are totally off the rails, and things get worse when a marijuana smoke fueled hurricane drowns the park in torrential rain! Now it's up to Nebraska and Miquel to create an uncomfortable truce to bring Discau down before he escapes! $4.99 2/18/2026 FLORIDA HIPPOPOTAMUS COCAINE MASSACRE #2 (OF 4) (MR)

(W) Fred Kennedy (A/CA) James Edward Clark

The hippos are LOOSE! Yes, an entire amusement park filled with ravenous hippopotami chomping on families and destroying property values! It's a good thing Miquel Senecoza and Clarke Nebraska are on the case. Although it's a shame that Nebraska has Miquel tied to a chair while she beats him with a phone book and reveals her tragic backstory that left her hungry…for justice! So adjust your karate belts, and get ready for more daring do…Florida style! $4.99 3/25/2026

(W) Fred Kennedy (A/CA) James Edward Clark The hippos are LOOSE! Yes, an entire amusement park filled with ravenous hippopotami chomping on families and destroying property values! It's a good thing Miquel Senecoza and Clarke Nebraska are on the case. Although it's a shame that Nebraska has Miquel tied to a chair while she beats him with a phone book and reveals her tragic backstory that left her hungry…for justice! So adjust your karate belts, and get ready for more daring do…Florida style! $4.99 3/25/2026 FLORIDA HIPPOPOTAMUS COCAINE MASSACRE #3 (OF 4) (MR)

(W) Fred Kennedy (A/CA) James Edward Clark

Just when you think things can't get any worse…they do! Not only did that nefarious drug lord, M'jor Disco, unleash coked-up hippos on the masses, but now his assassin nurses and merciless mercenary Clause Dubois are roving the amusement park as well…AND the park is flooding as a giant marijuana-fueled hurricane dumps oodles and zoodles of water all over the place. How will our sexy, well-coifed heroes ever survive!? Maybe if you buy this issue, you'll find out! $4.99 4/22/2026

(W) Fred Kennedy (A/CA) James Edward Clark Just when you think things can't get any worse…they do! Not only did that nefarious drug lord, M'jor Disco, unleash coked-up hippos on the masses, but now his assassin nurses and merciless mercenary Clause Dubois are roving the amusement park as well…AND the park is flooding as a giant marijuana-fueled hurricane dumps oodles and zoodles of water all over the place. How will our sexy, well-coifed heroes ever survive!? Maybe if you buy this issue, you'll find out! $4.99 4/22/2026 FLORIDA HIPPOPOTAMUS COCAINE MASSACRE #4 (OF 4) (MR)

(W) Fred Kennedy (A/CA) James Edward Clark

Well, it took a while, but we're finally at the pleasant-smelling final issue! Nebraska and Miquel have tracked down that stinky M'jor Disco, but thanks to the incredible writing, things take a wild turn that leaves everyone shocked. EVERYONE! Bikini boat fights! Mysterious cloaked figures! Helicopters! Corndogs! This baby has it all! Don't miss the smut-laden conclusion of…The Florida Hippopotamus Cocaine Massacre!

$4.99 5/27/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!