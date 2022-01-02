Who Is Captain Krakoa? Revealed! (X-Men #6 Spoilers)

This week's X-Men #6 features the first appearance of the new hero of Krakoa, Captain Krakoa. In all his floral superheroic glory, sporting fronds of power and floating in the sky.





Though the solicitation hints at some controversy between Captain Krakoa and a certain Scott Summers, Cyclops, of the X-Men.

X-MEN #6

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210884

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO CAPTAIN KRAKOA?

There's a new hero on the X-Men. Who is he? Why is here? And why does Cyclops not want him on the team?

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 05, 2022 SRP: $3.99

And, as seen in previews, we have him performing superheroic acts in Man's world.

The classic saving a cat from up a tree.

But who is this mysterious mutant stranger? Well that's where Bleeding Cool comes in. With a rather larger spoiler sign up top.

And a reveal of just who Captain Krakoa is.

It was Cyclops all along! And he'd have gotten away with it to, if it wasn't for those pesky kids. But what is it that the Quiet Council of Krakoa said no to?

Cyclops fell? Publicly? What did he do? Looks like you'll have to buy X-Men #6 to find out… and it's pout this Wednesday. And it looks like Cyclops will be keeping this p[articular public persona to spare his shame for some time.

X-MEN #7

MARVEL COMICS

NOV210888

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

CAPTAIN KRAKOA & THE X-MEN! Doctor Stasis makes his deadliest move yet as Captain Krakoa takes charge of the X-Men! But what is the lie at the heart of the newest mutant hero?

RATED T+In Shops: Jan 26, 2022 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN #8

MARVEL COMICS

DEC210979

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

M.O.D.O.K. TAKES AIM AT THE X-MEN! The X-Men have faced a lot of foes in the past… but few have had a face as big as this one. DARE THEY FACE M.O.D.O.K.?

Rated T+In Shops: Feb 16, 2022 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN #9

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Javier Pina (A) • Cover by Pepe Larraz

Trading Card Variant Cover by Russell Dauterman

Promo Variant Cover by Leinil FRANCIS Yu • CARNAGE FOREVER Variant Cover by TBA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

The Quiet Council of Krakoa. The Great Ring of Arakko. The Central Column of Orchis. Three ruling bodies, all about to make vital decisions that will affect their people for years to come…and the X-Men are caught in the cross fire. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99