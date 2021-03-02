"Who Is Red X" Mystery In Infinite Frontier and Teen Titans Academy

The mystery of who the new Red X character for Future State: Teen Titans was not revealed in January or February, despite – or maybe because of – jumping in value on eBay and getting a special combined third printing. Red X appeared as a longterm prisoner of the future Titans, and has been teased to appear in Teen Titans Academy in March from DC Comics, but today's Infinite Frontier #0 sheds little light.

As the ferry takes prospective Teen Titans students to the Teen Titans Academy – basically think a more bureaucratic Krakoa -The Spectre tells Wonder Woman that, basically, some of these students will be villains and some will be heroes. And we see someone buying something.

Presumably, it was the Red X mask. So, at least we know their hairstyle. But rather than a Red X running amok on Teen Titans Island, the Red X mask will be used to remind Nightwing that, yes, he used to be Red X. Those past stories are now continuity as part of Infinite Frontier, where everything happened and everything matters. That other people were Red X. And that Red X is dead. So… who is playing V for Vendetta with the Red X mask? And why?

INFINITE FRONTIER #0 (ONE SHOT) The next phase of the DC Universe begins here! Dark Knights: Death Metal presented the darkest threats of the Multiverse. DC Future State revealed what may lie ahead. Now it's time to look into the Infinite Frontier of the current-day DC Universe. In Gotham City, The Joker jolts citizens awake with an attack even the Dark Knight never expected. In Brazil, a young woman discovers her destiny and her connection to the Amazons. In Belle Reve, Amanda Waller plots an invasion of Arkham Asylum. In the far reaches of space, Mongul dreams of galactic domination, while the Green Lantern Corps hosts a summit of its greatest enemies. At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere. And somewhere in the DC Universe—it's the return of Stargirl, in an all-new tale written by Geoff Johns! This oversized, all-star issue kicks off the next great era of storytelling and excitement as top writers and artists reveal what's next for the World's Greatest Heroes and opens the door to some of the greatest stories of 2021. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 03/02/2021

$3.99

(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

Welcome to Teen Titans Academy! Packed with both new, super-powered teens and numerous dark secrets, Teen Titans Academy's student body includes Shazam; a new Australian speedster; a trio of Goth(am) teen expatriates obsessed with Batman—and one member of this first class will become the deadly Red X. Original New Teen Titans including Nightwing, Starfire, Raven, Cyborg, and Beast Boy take on the role of teachers and mentors for superpowered teens. Their goal: to shape the next generation of heroes. 3/23/2021 $3.99