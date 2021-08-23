Who Let That Guy Drive the Boat? Conan the Barbarian #24 [Preview]

Conan the Barbarian #24 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview of the issue, Conan is taking nice boat ride. Or at least, that what he believes. Unfortunately, it seems someone has let the navigator of the boat get his hands on some Hyperborean PCP! Will Conan be able to stop that maniac from driving the boat into a violent storm? Or will everyone die before this comic gets to celebrate a major legacy number milestone? What do you think, true believers? Check out the preview below.

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #24

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210726

(W) Jim Zub (A) Cory Smith (CA) Geoff Shaw

A PERFECT STORM!

• CONAN sails home from his adventures in Khitai…but crossing the sea will prove to be his deadliest experience yet!

• If the crew is to survive, they'll need to pull together against the forces of nature…but is there something else at play? And who can Conan trust?

• It all leads up to the landmark 300th issue next month and a shocking return to a fan-favorite Conan era!

Parental Advisory

In Shops: 8/25/2021

SRP: $3.99