Who Watches The Watchman? Flashpoint Beyond #6 Reveals All (Spoilers)

Flashpoint time! Yesterday, Bleeding Cool looked at the solicitation for next month's New Golden Age one-shot by Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, and Diego Olortegui is solicited thus; "from the Justice Society of America to the Legion of Super-Heroes, The New Golden Age will unlock DC's epic and secret-ridden history of heroism, launching a new group of titles set firmly in the DC Universe. From the 1940s to the 3040s, heroes take on the great evils of their time. But in the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, those heroes and villains will have their lives turned upside down. DC's future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don't miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe."

Who or what is Nostalgia? Spoilers of course. We got answers today in Flashpoint Beyond #6, as well as how this may lead into the return of the Justice Society of America. But as for Nostalgia? As well as the perfume created by Adrian Veidt in Watchmen to take advantage of the mood of the time, it is also the name of Cleopatra Pak, a character glimpsed in the final issue of Doomsday Clock. Set thirty years before the present day.

With Geoff Johns is continuing to use Doomsday Clock, Flashpoint Beyond and the New Golden Age to bring Watchmen characters into the DC Comics Universe, just as Pennyworth is bringing V For Vendetta into the Gotham universe.

So we have Cleopatra Pak and Bubastis as promised in Doomsday Clock. With a spilt bottle of Nostalgia perfume, and messing with the machine that made Dr Manhattan and with which Adrian Veidt tried to kill him, and once killed Bubastis in Watchmen.

Note that Nostaglia has the look of Adrian Veidt. But is also looking for The Watchman. Might that be the new DC Comicsname for Dr Manhattan? Who watches the Watchman? Cleopatra Pak does! Flashpoint Beyond #6 by Geoff Johns, Jeremy Adams, Tim Sheridan and Xermanico is published by DC Comics today.

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #6 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Geoff Johns, Jeremy Adams, Tim Sheridan (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

The fate of the Flashpoint Earth hangs in the balance as Thomas must make the ultimate choice! What will happen to this fractured reality and what does it mean for the DC Universe at large?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/18/2022 THE NEW GOLDEN AGE #1

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by STEVE LIEBER, JERRY ORDWAY, and DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover by MIKEL JANÍN

$4.99 US | 48 pages | One-shot | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/8/22