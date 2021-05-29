Who Won The Columbia 10-Speed Racer On Avengers Annual #10?

Sometimes Google really lets you down. I was hoping to discover just who it was who won the Columbia Ten-Speed Formula 10 bicycle, splashed above the logos across the board on Marvel Comics titles in November 1981. Especially when one has become quite the collectible item, The Avengers Annual #10 by Chris Claremont and Michael Golden. And featuring the first appearance of the X-Men characters, Rogue and Madelyne Pryor.

Not that you'd recognise them so much. Rogue first appears as a villain, part of the Brotherhood Of Evil Mutants. Who had just put Carol Danvers into a coma, by stealing her powers and keeping them permanently. With a little non-consensual kissing of Captain America as well.

While Madelyne Pryor is a young girl, who Chris Claremont would later age up and introduce into the X-Men as a pilot (Chris Claremont's mother was a pilot, everyone) and introduce her as Cyclops' wife, and mother of Nathan Summers, Cable.

Who knew that this comic would become such an important milestone in the X-Men comic book? Well, maybe writer Chris Claremont might. It's currently up at $225 at Heritage Auctions, and with the news of Inferno returning to Marvel Comics this autumn, might there be a little more interest regarding the role that Madelyne Pryor in this comic – and that of Destiny and Mystique who also play major roles in the comic book. Worth keeping an eye on?