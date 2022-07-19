Why Bill Schanes Won't Be At San Diego Comic-Con This Year

William / Bill Schanes was the teenage founder of Pacific Comics fifty years ago, the comic store that became a chain, a creator-owned publisher and a comic book distributor before it was bought up by Diamond Comic Distributors in the eighties. He stepped down from Diamond Comic Distributors in 2013, though he continues to visit comic book stores, travelling the world. As a pioneer in the establishment of the comic book direct market, which enabled stores to order comics accurately from publishers with better discounts, Bill Schanes changed the very nature of the artform and industry in the USA and beyond. He also oversaw the rise of Diamond to dominate the direct market, with exclusive deals for the biggest comic book publishers. Schanes was also part of Diamond's early forays into digital distribution. He remains a constant source of information. But today we have information about him. He posts on Facebook as to why he won't be attending San Diego Comic-Con this year, reproduced with permission.

Hey everyone. Life/medical update I'm sending out this post to update all of you on my current health situation. I had been enjoying spending a prolonged visit with my son David in the Portland/Vancouver area. A couple of days ago I experienced a lapse of cognitive skill and my motor skills were sketchy. I started to slur my words and feeling dizzy. Luckily David was right next to me, and he called 911, right away, who arrived in just a few minutes. I've been in the hospital for a few days so far. Early prognosis is that I've had several small strokes. My blood press was extremely high, as was my cholesterol and blood sugar. I have had no paralysis which is of course good news. I am experiencing seizures a few times a day which result in mental confusion, slurred speech, and an inability to speak. I'm starting an anti seizure medication today which should help. I've also been diagnosed with diabetes which will require some lifestyle changes and medication. I'm pretty tired and communicating can be quite draining so please no phone calls until I'm ready. Text and email should be fine but response times will vary based on my energy levels. I'll miss seeing you all in San Diego for the convention, have a great con and hopefully we will see each other soon Thanks for your support Your brother/uncle/friend William "bill" schanes (David helped write this and sends his love as well)

Here are a few of the comments he received from familiar names;

Mark Wheatley: Be well, Bill!

Phil Boyle: Caught it early! Speedy recovery, Bill!

