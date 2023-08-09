Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man 31, doctor octopus

Why Does Doctor Octopus Want To Be Spider-Man Again? (Spoilers)

We know that we are getting a new Superior Spider-Man comic, with Doc Octopus returning to the role of Spider-Man in some form or other.

There's a lot to this week's Amazing Spider-Man #21, as Marvel look to give Peter Parker and friends their own Hellfire Gala, setting up all manner of comic books to come. You can catch up with the rest of our (considerable) Amazing Spider-Man #31 coverage with this tag. Because we know that we are getting a new Superior Spider-Man comic, with Doc Octopus returning to the role of Spider-Man in some form or other. But what motivation for the super-scientist with a rather overblown sense of his own self?

Looks like he has his own version of the Anti-Life Equation to pursue. And something that he once had. When his brain was a different shape.

Not even the solo semi-sentient segments of his own octopus arms can distract him with foamy alcohol in the Bar With No Name. So how to reach the status he once held and grab the equation back out of the ether?

Criminals are a superstitious and cowardly lot, he will become a spider once more…

The Superior Spider-Man originally ran in 2013 through to much of 2014, published by Marvel Comics, written by Dan Slott, and drawn by Ryan Stegman, Humberto Ramos, and Giuseppe Camuncoli. The series continues from the events of the 2012 storyline Dying Wish, in which Peter Parker is murdered by Doctor Octopus after swapping minds with Parker and leaving him to die in Octavius' decaying body.. However, Octavius becomes inspired by Parker's dying wish to have a new Spider-Man protect New York City, and decides to take on the mantle himself, setting up a very successful Parker Industries and becoming the self-proclaimed Superior Spider-Man, using technology to augment his Spider-Man abilities. It ended with Dock Ock inadvertently recreating the mind of Peter Parker, and a battle for control of Spider-Man's destiny.

Doctor Octopus managed to return to life courtesy of a backup in The Living Brain, a course of cloning with the Jackal's technology and creating an idealised version of himself as The Superior Octopus, who allied with Hydra during the Secret Empire. Recently in Amazing Spider-Man he has had a return to a form closer to his original look and attacking Spider-Man alongside Kraven The Hunter… though Kraven may be a little distracted right now.

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS #1

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, HUMBERTO RAMOS, MARK BAGLEY & RYAN STEGMAN

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 10/11 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230669

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

SPECIAL OVER-SIZED ISSUE! IT'S THE WEDDING OF THE YEAR! Peter Parker is the best man, and Tombstone is walking the bride down the aisle! That's right – Janice Lincoln and Randy Robertson are tying the knot, and there's NO WAY all the crime bosses in NYC aren't seeing this as an opportunity to off Tombstone. This story sets up our big Spider-Event of Zeb and Johnny's second year on ASM, and that's just the HALF of it! Also in this issue: bachelor/bachelorette parties, other ASM-story preludes, glimpses of some of the biggest unannounced Spider-projects and extra bonus awesomeness! Rated T In Shops: Aug 09, 2023 SRP: $9.99

