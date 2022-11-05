WildCATs #1 Preview: Obligatory WildCATS Reboot Attempt

It's that time of the decade again! Time for DC Comics to try to make WildCATS a thing again. Will they succeed? Preview WildCATS #1 here!

WILDCATS #1

DC Comics

0922DC052

0922DC053 – WildCATs #1 Jim Lee Cover – $4.99

0922DC054 – WildCATs #1 Stanley Artgerm Lau Cover – $4.99

0922DC055 – WildCATs #1 Ben Oliver Cover – $4.99

0922DC056 – WildCATs #1 Brett Booth, Sandra Hope Cover – Please Inquire

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Stephen Segovia

Spinning off from the pages of Batman comes a senses-shattering new series! The HALO Corporation has gathered a motley crew of operatives, led by Cole Grifter Cash, who are going to make the world a better place…no matter who they have to kill! Working in the shadows of the DC Universe, this new covert team has been tasked with gathering an elite group of scientists for the first phase of their plan…but the Cats' mysterious leader, Void, might have other plans!

In Shops: 11/8/2022

SRP: $3.99

