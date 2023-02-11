WildCATs #4 Preview: Smoke 'Em If You Got 'Em Grifter lights up a cigarette in this preview of WildCATs #4. But what about the children?!

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's comic book preview of WildCATs #4!

WILDCATS #4

DC Comics

1222DC239

1222DC240 – WildCATs #4 David Talaski Cover – $4.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Stephen Segovia

While the Seven Soldiers are taking all the credit, the WildC.A.T.s are taking a beating. With one team capturing the hearts and minds of the public, the other is at risk of being captured and killed. Will Grifter's hunt for the Court of Owls cost him everything? And if he falls, who will fall with him? Not everyone is walking away from this one.

In Shops: 2/14/2023

SRP: $3.99

