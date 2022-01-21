Will Conrad's The Collector: Unit 731 – Dark Horse April 2022 Solicits

It's time for the full Dark Horse April 2022 solicitations, with a great new looking book Break Out by Zack Kaplan and Wilton Santos as well as Will Conrad's Collector Unit 731. And with Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson, Andrea Mutti and Lee Loughridge kicking off with The British Paranormal Society. Weirdly I am currently writing this while seated in one of the oldest London private members clubs. KIf only these walls could talk… here are the full Dark Horse solicits for April 2022.

BRITISH PARANORMAL SOCIETY TIME OUT OF MIND #1 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220280

(W) Chris Roberson, Mike Mignola (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Sebastian Fiumara

British Paranormal Society members Simon Bruttenholm and Honora Grant arrive at Noxton together, but with separate goals: Honora hopes to uncover information on the town's strange traditions, while Simon is searching for his missing assistant. But their separate investigations lead down the same twisted path that hides a dark secret behind Noxton's innocent façade! Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson expand the Hellboy universe with a spooky new tale featuring art by Andrea Mutti with colors by Quinton Winter.

o Honora and Simon from Witchfinder in their own new series!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WITCHFINDER OMNIBUS HC VOL 01

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220283

(W) Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, Kim Newman, Maura McHugh, Scott Allie (A) Ben Stenbeck, John Severin, Tyler Crook, Patric Reynolds (CA) Mike Mignola

The collected adventures of England's greatest occult investigator!

When the man called the Witchfinder becomes an agent of the Queen, he is led from the sparkling echelons of Victorian London to its dark underbelly, through the American West, and to explore the mysteries of Unland! Throughout his adventures, he'll face occult conspiracies, rampaging monsters, and London's most infamous secret society: the Heliopic Brotherhood of Ra!

This first omnibus edition collects Sir Edward Grey: Witchfinder volumes 1-3, plus an extensive sketchbook section.

In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: 34.99

AMAZING SCREW ON HEAD HC ANNIVERSARY ED

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220284

(W) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Mike Mignola

Emperor Zombie is trying to take over the world once again! The Amazing Screw-On Head has been enlisted by President Lincoln to stop the evil emperor, with the help of his faithful partner Mr. Groin and his trusty canine companion Mr. Dog. Screw-On Head will have to brave ancient tombs and defeat demons from a dimension inside a turnip-just one of the strange and mischievous tales in this beloved collection.

This special hardcover edition of The Amazing Screw-On Head and Other Curious Objects celebrates the twentieth anniversary of the Eisner Award-winning collections original publication, and includes an additional forty pages of new material by Mike Mignola! Featuring colors by the great Dave Stewart.

"The stories that make up the Screw-On Head collection are actually my favorite things I've done" – Mike Mignola

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 39.99

RADIO SPACEMAN #2 (OF 2)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220285

(W) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Greg Hinkle

The horrors at the mysterious temple escalate as Gargooom makes his presence known! Radio Spaceman and the formerly captured doctor attempt to make their escape, but an unexpected third party has emerged from the wreckage of the crash that began their adventure.

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SWORD OF HYPERBOREA #4 (OF 4) CVR A CAMPBELL

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220286

FEB220287 – SWORD OF HYPERBOREA #4 (OF 4) CVR B GOMEZ – 3.99

(W) Mike Mignola, Rob Williams (A / CA) Laurence Campbell

The Sword of Hyperborea appears in the unlikely possession of an up-and-coming blues musician in Chicago, 1952. Even for a talented musician, Elijah Bone is a little different, and the strange voice that whispers to him has its own plans for him to fulfill. Delta blues, supernatural creatures, and secret societies collide in the conclusion of this Mignolaverse saga!

New Mignolaverse lore, written by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola with collaborator Rob Williams, and featuring the art of Laurence Campbell with colors by Quinton Winter.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GRENDEL OMNIBUS TP (2ND ED) VOL 01 HUNTER ROSE

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220288

(W) Matt Wagner (A) Various (CA) Matt Wagner

The comics that inspired the Netflix show! This dynamic masterpiece is about to celebrate its fortieth anniversary with second editions of the complete Grendel saga! Grendel Omnibus Volume 1 begins the entire epic series and follows the chronology of the stories. This collection features millionaire Hunter Rose and his alter ego, the criminal mastermind Grendel!

This collection reprints Grendel: Devil by the Deed; short story collections Grendel: Black, White, & Red; Grendel: Red, White, & Black; and Grendel: Behold the Devil.

o Exciting origin stories and anthologies-finally collected in a standard-sized comics format!

"Grendel is a brave and possibly even reckless experiment that has succeeded admirably." Alan Moore (Watchmen)

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 29.99

TORSO TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220289

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Marc Andreyko (A / CA) Brian Michael Bendis

Cleveland. 1935. Eliot Ness, fresh from his legendary Chicago triumph over Al Capone and associates, set his sights on Cleveland. He went on a crusade that matched, and sometimes even surpassed, his past accomplishments. But dismembered body parts started washing up in a concentrated area of Lake Erie Sound. Headless torsos that left no clues to their identity or reason for death. Eliot Ness and his colorful gang of The Unknowns chased this killer through the underbelly of Cleveland for years. As far as the public was concerned, he was never captured. But what really happened is even more shocking.

o This 1999 Eisner Award Winner for Comic Book Excellence is re-designed in this latest edition to the Dark Horse/Jinxworld library!

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 19.99

WE HAVE DEMONS #2 (OF 3) CVR A CAPULLO (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220290

FEB220291 – WE HAVE DEMONS #2 (OF 3) CVR B MANAPUL (MR) – 5.99

FEB220292 – WE HAVE DEMONS #2 (OF 3) CVR C FOIL CAPULLO (MR) – 5.99

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Greg Capullo

As Lam and the Angels continue the mission that her father started, Gus tells the story of a man who lost everything, and the one person who deemed him worth saving.

The best-selling creative duo of the last twenty-five years, writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo, present a new blockbuster series-We Have Demons! Years in the making, this title is bursting at the seams with epic, character-driven action for teens and adults alike!

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 4.99

LIEBESTRASSE TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220293

(W) Gregory Lockard (A / CA) Tim Fish

During the final years of the Weimar Republic, Sam meets Philip in Berlin and they fall in love. Their romance is hit with an unspeakable reality as the Nazis come to power and fascism makes them a target. Debut writer Greg Lockard (Where We Live Las Vegas Shooting Benefit Anthology) in collaboration with artist Tim Fish (Saved by the Bell, Cavalcade of Boys) bring you the latest hit from ComiXology Originals.

o 2020 Glaad Media Nominee for Outstanding Comic.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 19.99

SNOW ANGELS TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220294

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Jock

Milli and Mae don't really know how their people came to live here. No one does, not even their wise and gentle Father. On Milliken's twelfth birthday, their father takes the two girls on an overnight skate down the trench-a coming-of-age ritual to teach them how to fish the frozen river, how to hunt the wild Trenchdogs that wander its frigid banks, and how to give proper thanks to their frozen Gods-The Colden Ones. It's the trip of a lifetime until the girls push beyond the borders of their humble land and awaken the Trench's deadly defender . . . The Snowman! What follows next is an action-packed story of survival, loss and redemption.

Collects issues #5-#10 of Snow Angels from the ComiXology original digital series in print for the first time.

"This is what happens when you get two creators who are totally in sync with each other. The results are astounding." -Forces of Geek

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 19.99

COLD BODIES TP (RES)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220295

(W) Magdalene Visaggio (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

From Magdalene Visaggioand Prometheus's Andrea Mutti comes this 1980s meta-horror homage focusing on how trauma affects victims of slashers and never leaves decades later.

Years ago, Denise Stokes was the sole survivor of the brutal Winter Man massacre, in which several young adults were slaughtered during a powerful blizzard in Wisconsin. Now, in present day, Denise has tried to bury the past behind her, while the world around her has become obsessed with the murders through a popular film franchise called Snow Day. And as the anniversary of the killings approaches, Denise finds herself in a dark place as she begins to see the Winter Man show up again and the difference between what's real and what isn't begins to collapse around her.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 19.99

CRITICAL ROLE TALES OF EXANDRIA TP VOL 01 BRIGHT QUEEN

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220298

(W) Darcy Van Poelgeest (A) CoupleofKooks (CA) Helen Mask

Leylas Kryn, the Bright Queen, has spent multiple lives in pursuit of assembling the otherworldly Luxon. So, when another piece appears nearby, Leylas sends her eternal lover Quana to collect it . . . with consequences that may threaten the entire Dynasty! Hope for the future clashes with darkness from the past in a stellar new story from the world of Critical Role!

Game master Matthew Mercer joins Eisner Award-winning writer Darcy Van Poelgeest (LittleBird) and fan-favorite artist CoupleofKooks in a brand-new Critical Role story from the mighty Kryn Dynasty, the four-issue series collected in a trade paperback and ready to take its place in your Critical Role library.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 19.99

BREAK OUT #1 (OF 4) CVR A GORHAM

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220305

FEB220306 – BREAK OUT #1 (OF 4) CVR B ALBUQUERQUE – 3.99

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Wilton Santos (CA) Adam Gorham

When massive cube spaceships from another dimension materialize over our cities and routinely abduct teenagers to be held inside their mysterious floating prisons, Liam Watt's younger brother, Tommy, is taken. But while governments and adults across the world accept this loss as inevitable, Liam refuses to give up hope. Now, in a "take back our future" anthem, Liam assembles a skilled team of ordinary high school students to risk it all-but can they pull off the impossible and succeed in an out-of-this-world prison break?

Join the crew and unlock a sci-fi adventure like no other, written by rising comics star Zack Kaplan (Port of Earth, Join the Future), with kinetic art-buzzing with life-drawn by Wilton Santos (Excalibur, Dawn of X) and colored by Jason Wordie (God Country, Wasted Space).

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

COLLECTOR UNIT 731 #1 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220307

(W) Will Conrad (A / CA) Will Conrad

A man can go by many names, and when someone has been around as long as Michael, he can gain more than just a few aliases. Now he's Michael Smith, but back in the 1940s he went by James. When the obituary for John, who Michael met during WWII, comes up in the paper, Michael finds himself reflecting on a lifetime he left behind-and the horrors and experimentation he, John, and others, endured at the infamous Manchuria-based Japanese facility known as Unit 731.

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STRANGER THINGS KAMCHATKA #2 (OF 4) CVR A ASPINALL

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220308

FEB220309 – STRANGER THINGS KAMCHATKA #2 (OF 4) CVR B COUPLEOFKOOKS – 3.99

FEB220310 – STRANGER THINGS KAMCHATKA #2 (OF 4) CVR C HANUKAFAST – 3.99

FEB220311 – STRANGER THINGS KAMCHATKA #2 (OF 4) CVR D BELIKOVA – 3.99

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Todor Hristov (CA) Marc Aspinall

Dr. Orlov's time is running out as his children continue their frantic search for him, now aided by a deadly spy known as Mr. Frost. However, Russian agents are determined to impede them and capture Frost no matter the cost. The good doctor finds himself face to face with the monster he has been kidnapped to save.

o Tie-in to season 3 finale of hit Netflix TV series.

"Michael Moreci spins a brilliant story here and makes clever use of all the characters."

Ian Cullen ~ Scifipulse

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

APACHE DELIVERY SERVICE #4 (OF 4) CVR A JENKINS

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220312

FEB220313 – APACHE DELIVERY SERVICE #4 (OF 4) CVR B THOMPSON – 3.99

(W) Matt Kindt (A / CA) Tyler Jenkins

Ernie and Sobrat finds themselves pitted between US soldiers, supernatural witches, and more on their hunt for gold in this final issue to the jungle war horror story!

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MANOR BLACK FIRE IN THE BLOOD #3 (OF 4) CVR A HURTT (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220315

FEB220316 – MANOR BLACK FIRE IN THE BLOOD #3 (OF 4) CVR B FRANQUIZ (MR) – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn, Brian Hurtt (A / CA) Brian Hurtt

Infighting plagues the family of blood while Ari and Reggie make their way through the crypts and origins of Manor Black as the hunt for a successor of the family narrows.

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HARROW COUNTY OMNIBUS

NORSE MYTHOLOGY III #3 (OF 6) CVR A RUSSELL (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220322

FEB220323 – NORSE MYTHOLOGY III #3 (OF 6) CVR B MACK (MR) – 3.99

(W) Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell (CA) P. Craig Russell

In "The Death of Balder," superstar artist Colleen Doran illustrates the tale of Balder, his dreams of the world's end, and Hermod's epic quest to bring him back from Hel.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BLACK HAMMER REBORN #11 (OF 12) CVR A YARSKY

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220334

FEB220335 – BLACK HAMMER REBORN #11 (OF 12) CVR B SIMEONE – 3.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Caitlin Yarsky

Black Hammer's family finds themselves trapped in bizarre limbo land in which they meet some familiar faces from the skies of Spiral City.

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SHIFTING EARTH TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220339

(W) Cecil Castellucci (A / CA) Flavia Biondi

In a not-so-distant future, a freak particle storm has landed botanist Dr. Maeve Millay on an idyllic yet strange parallel Earth, with no way back home. But just like her own climate- ravaged planet, this verdant Earth has a sinister side . . . which astronomer Zuzi battles every day. Both women are fighters, and both face a choice: forge new paths, or save the worlds they've always known?

Written by New York Times bestselling author Cecil Castellucci (Shade: The Changing Girl, Soupy Comes Home, The Plain Janes) and illustrated by rising star Flavia Biondi (Ruby Falls) with breathtaking colors by Fabiana Mascolo.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 19.99

ORPHAN & FIVE BEASTS TP (RES)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220349

(W) James Stokoe (A / CA) James Stokoe

Spurred on by her master's dying words, the adopted warrior "Orphan Mo" seeks to find and kill five former disciples who now threaten the land with corruption from their demonic powers. Part Five Deadly Venoms and part surreal grindhouse, James Stokoe brings his knack for ultra-detailed fantasy imagery and over-the-top violence to this classic tale of revenge.

Collects the four-issue miniseries.

"Orphan and the Five Beasts can take its well-earned place among the best of the martial arts epics. A riveting story with fantastic art." -The Brazen Bull

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 19.99

DAISY #5 (OF 5)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220350

(W) Colin Lorimer (A / CA) Colin Lorimer

Daisy fights alone against Creation itself. Failure will imprison her in the Creator's hellish realm, and the world will serve out eternity on its knees, punished for the chaos and despair endowed by the maker and tortured for the light of hope that burns within. Armored with nothing but the language of Creation-and the truth-only Daisy can break the shackles of the world's bondage, unwrite what is written, and write a better tomorrow.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NO ONE LEFT TO FIGHT II TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220351

(W) Aubrey Sitterson (A / CA) Fico Ossio

The smash-hit, critically acclaimed series returns, with the world's greatest fighter struggling to find his place after all his battles have been won and while there's still time left. Taking inspiration from Dragon Ball, Naruto, One Punch Man, and other fight manga, creators Aubrey Sitterson (Savage Hearts, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) & Fico Ossio (Mister Miracle, Spider-Man) welcome you back to the Next Great Dark Horse Universe. Collecting the world-shattering series No One Left to Fight II #1-#5!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 19.99

LAST FLIGHT OUT #6 (OF 6)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220352

(W) Marc Guggenheim (A / CA) Eduardo Ferigato

This is it. The final chapter in the critically acclaimed hit series. With all hope lost, Ben, Sara, and Alex must risk everything. Plus: What secret has Sara been keeping from her father?

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BEASTLANDS TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220353

(W) Curtis Clow (A / CA) Jo Mi-Gyeong

Keepers are mystical creatures that bond with people who experience great hardships in their lives. Some see them as friends, family even, but others see them as nothing more than dangerous beasts that the world is better without.

Mac, Ping, Ava, and their keepers are in search of Mac's father who vanished one day and never returned.

A heartfelt fantasy adventure from the writer of The Wild Cosmos, with luscious art by powerhouse Jo Mi-Gyeong, artist of Eve and The Dark Crystal.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 19.99

COUNT CROWLEY AMATEUR MIDNIGHT MONSTER HUNTER #2 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220354

(W) David Dastmalchian (A / CA) Lukas Ketner

"The only way to cure a werewolf is to kill a werewolf." So says Jerri Bartman's monster-hunting mentor. But there's a problem . . . the werewolf in question is not only a member of Jerri's AA group, he's a pretty decent guy. His volatile ex-girlfriend isn't as friendly, though. When the ex shows up, the claws and the fangs come out.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

EC ARCHIVES CONFESSIONS ILLUSTRATED HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220356

(W) Daniel Keyes (A) Reed Crandall, Wally Wood, Joe Orlando, Jack Kamen (CA) Bud Parke

Contained here is the complete run of Confessions Illustrated, an innovative "Picto-Fiction" magazine containing illustrated prose stories of scandal and forbidden romance, illustrated by industry legends: Wally Wood, Joe Orlando, Reed Crandell, and more!

This archive volume contains Confessions Illustrated issues #1-#3.

o Features stories created by celebrated comic artists Joe Orlando, Reed Crandall, Wally Wood, and more!

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 49.99

WINDS OF NUMA SERA TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220357

(W) Morgan Rosenblum, Jonny Handler (A) Eduard Petrovich, Eduardo Mello, Alessio Moroni, Filipe Andrade (CA) Philip Kruse

When the twelve-year-old child Empress inherited the throne of Numa Sera, the "One True Kingdom" became immediately vulnerable. While she grows to carry the weight of the world on her shoulders, across her kingdom a stable boy, a Baron's daughter, and a warrior meet with their own opportunities . . . to escape, rebel, and rule.

o From the creators of the best-selling indie graphic novel series, Treadwater, comes a medieval fantasy, original graphic novel!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 24.99

LEGEND OF KORRA ART ANIMATED HC BOOK 04 BALANCE 2ND ED

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220358

FEB220359 – LEGEND KORRA ART ANIMATED DLX ED HC BOOK 04 BALANCE 2ND ED ( – 79.99

(W) Michael Dante Dimartino, Bryan Konietzko, Joaquim Dos Santos (CA) Bryan Konietzko

Go behind the scenes of the last season of the animated series in The Legend of Korra Book Four-Balance-created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko-the smash hit sequel to their blockbuster show Avatar: The Last Airbender!

Featuring creator commentary from DiMartino and Konietzko, this is an intimate look inside the creative process that brought the mystical world of bending, and a new generation of heroes, to life!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 39.99

WORLD OF DISNEY MIRRORVERSE HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220360

(W) Disney (A) Disney

Enter the Mirrorverse! Get an in-depth look at powerfully amplified versions of Sulley, Baymax, Jack Skellington, Maleficent, Captain Jack Sparrow, Scar and more-all evolved in dynamic and unexpected ways as Guardians against the oncoming Fractured hordes seeking to shatter the Mirrorverse. Explore the magnificent new worlds of Disney Mirrorverse with detailed views into the evolved character designs, behind the scenes concepts, stunning environments, and more!

o Showcases details on the world and story of the upcoming mobile RPG.

o Includes art of the various locations, character skins, items, and enemies that players will see in the game.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 49.99

AIRLESS YEAR TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220361

(W) Adam P. Knave (A / CA) Valentine Barker

For Kacee, a queer Black girl in middle school, everything feels like a struggle. When she fails a class as a result of her stress and ends up in summer school, she starts to wonder why she even bothers trying-and ultimately begins to discover her own power to improve the things in her life she can control, and try to let go of what she can't.

From writer Adam P. Knave (The Once and Future Queen) and artist Valentine Barker, with letters by Frank Cvetkovic (Punch-Up), The Airless Year is a story of self-discovery and empowerment about taking control where you can, and learning to let the rest go.

o Perfect for YA readers!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 14.99

TWELVE PERCENT DREAD TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220363

(W) Emily McGovern (A / CA) Emily McGovern

While Katie bounces from job to job and obsesses about falling behind in life, Nas has bigger things in mind-waiting endlessly for their visa to come through, while working on a seismic art project that will revolutionize politics and society as we know it.

Their friend Emma, meanwhile, seems to have it all figured out-job, mortgage, engagement-yet the long hours working for tech giant Arko and endless wedding admin prove equally dread-inducing.

But when Katie's latest job finds her tutoring the daughter of Arko's formidable CEO, Michelle, and Emma welcomes the eccentric and enigmatic Alicia to her team at Arko, none of the three women are aware that their lives-and possibly the future of society itself-are about to change forever.

From the creator of Bloodlust & Bonnets and the popular webcomic My Life as a Background Slytherin Emily McGovern, comes this hilarious tale Twelve Percent Dread!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 29.99

VERTICAL SEA HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220364

(W) Brian Freschi (A / CA) Ilaria Urbinati

With a good job as an elementary school teacher and a love for her partner, India's life seems okay at face value. However, with a chronic mental illness that causes her to have panic attacks regularly, each day can be a struggle. With the threat of having her class taken from her, the pressure is building, and India needs to face her problems head on and take action. This wonderful story of perseverance is beautifully and meticulously illustrated by Ilaria Urbinati, and wonderfully written by Brian Freschi, allowing India to be connectable to all audiences.

o Presented in English for the first time.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 24.99

ART OF BATTLETOADS HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220365

(W) Chris Allcock, Rare Ltd.

Drop into vibrant illustrations of the game's heroes, villains, and environments that evoke nineties cartoon nostalgia! Hop in and race through a wealth of production materials from early concept art to finely tuned combat and mission structure throughout late development stages. This book is filled to the brim with unique development insights and also revisits the franchise's classic titles, which informed an all new, battle-ready era of 'Toad!

Rare Ltd., Dlala Studios, and Dark Horse Books are elated to present The Art of Battletoads, an essential art book whether you're a brand new brawlin' tadpole or Turbo Tunnel champion of old!

o Featuring hundreds of exclusive art pieces!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 39.99

IMMORTALS FENYX RISING TRAVELERS GUIDE TO GOLDEN ISLE HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220366

(W) Rick Barba

A world of gods and fantastic creatures awaits in this mythical epic from the team that brought players Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Whether strolling through the lush painted gardens of the goddess Aphrodite, battling inside Ares's fortress, or planning a boat trip across the river Styx, this jam-packed travel guide will keep you alive and thriving across the Golden Isle!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 14.99

ASSASSINS CREED VALHALLA FORGOTTEN MYTHS #2 (OF 3)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220368

(W) Alexander Freed (A) Martin Tunica (CA) Rafael Sarmento

As the fire giants of Muspelheim rumble about war, Baldr and Loki brave immense peril and adventure to seek out rare items to gift the Muspel princess, Eysa. If Baldr can win her heart, perhaps there can be peace amongst the nine realms once more.

o 2022 is the fifteenth anniversary of the Assassin's Creed franchise.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CYBERPUNK 2077 YOU HAVE MY WORD #4 (OF 4) CVR A HERVAS

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220371

FEB220372 – CYBERPUNK 2077 YOU HAVE MY WORD #4 (OF 4) CVR B DE LATORRE – 3.99

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A / CA) Jesus Hervas

Bound by blood and out for blood, Teresa's path of vengeance is paved with bodies, but will it end with her on the other side of the blade? In Night City, trust is just another word-and a deadly mistake.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CAT GAMER TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220373

(W) Wataru Nadatani (A / CA) Wataru Nadatani

A quiet office worker embraces her new role as a cat mom when she begins sharing superfluous amounts of cat photos on the internet. Riko can't help it-her tuxedo cat is just too cute! Will her coworkers feel the same or will it add to their bewilderment about her? At home, Riko learns more about Musubi, from favorite toys such as a free grocery bag to their shared joy of video games. And Musubi himself learns a new trick-how to tell her when it's dinner time!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 11.99

BLADE OF IMMORTAL DLX ED HC VOL 06 (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

FEB220374

(W) Hiroaki Samura (A / CA) Hiroaki Samura

Rin begins to discover her skills as a warrior and strategist as she makes new allies and resolves to find the missing Manji. Her immortal swordsman is imprisoned and being tortured in an underground stronghold beneath Edo Castle where cruel doctors hope to find the secret behind his mystical powers. Rin teams up with the enigmatic Doa to not only free Manji, but expose the hideous medical experiments.

Collects Blade of the Immortal volumes 16 to 19 in the original 7" x 10" serialized format, in a faux-leather hardcover treatment, and with a bookmark ribbon.

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 49.99