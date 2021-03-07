Will DC Bring Us A New Death Of Superman? (Spoilers)

The Death of Superman was a 1992/1993 crossover event from DC Comics' that made mainstream media and got public attention more than any other comic book story before it – or after it Superman #75, which features his death, sold over six million copies over a number of printings and became the top-selling comic of 1992. The story has been adapted into various forms of media, including two novelizations in 1993, a video game, animated adaptations and it formed the basis of Zack Snyder's Batman Vs Superman and Justice League.

Does DC Comics want to do it again? I only ask – and Spoilers ahead – because this week sees the publication of Superman #29, which sees Clark Kent/Superman and Jonathan Kent/Superboy deal with stuff. Superboy has been off in the 31st century with the Legion Of Super-Heroes. And so he has spoilers of his own to share.

Superboy knows when his father will die. It's a part of history. And it's coming soon. Might it also tie in with the dangers and tyranny that Superboy will bring, as seen by The Spectre in Infinite Frontier #0?

Superman #29 is published by DC Comics on Tuesday.

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Sean Lewis (A) Phil Hester, Eric Gapstur, Sami Basri (CA) Phil Hester

Writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson jumps from DC Future State back to the present for a two-part story that spans Superman and Action Comics this month! In "The Golden Age," Jonathan Kent steps back to examine his father's legacy. When a monstrous foe from outer space attacks Clark—and nearly kills him!—this young hero must consider the fact that his father died once before, and the Legion of Super-Heroes told him he could die again. Any threat could be the one—including this one! And in the new backup "Tales of Metropolis" story, writer Sean Lewis (DC Future State: Superman of Metropolis) and artist Sami Basri (Harley Quinn) follow Jimmy Olsen on a quest to meet of some of the city's more colorful denizens, beginning with Bibbo Bibbowski!

