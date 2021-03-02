Jonathan Kent As Superman – The Biggest Danger To The DC Universe?

Jonathan Kent is a Superman out of time and space. He was born to a Clark Kent and Lois Lane from a different Convergence Pre-52 reality, transferred over to DC Superman Rebirth and Reborn, spent years with a time-displaced dead grandfather to return to find he'd aged but others had not. He kissed his first girl a thousand years in the future, where he had his legacy thrust upon him. And in Future State, had being Superman thrust upon him, setting him at odds with his second cousin Supergirl. It's possible that being written this way may have some issues, such as in today's Infinite Frontier #0 from DC Comics.

But it's handy when fighting new Supervillain, the Empyreal Maw, an interdimensional being who fights across space, time and dimensions. Jonathan Kent has seen and lived it all.

A month ago, Bleeding Cool caught wind that the Powers That Be at DC Comics have declared that Jonathan Kent must never take on the role of Superman, or he will become a tyrant of Earth.

With the publication of Infinite Frontier #0 today, that seems to be confirmed, as The Spectre, the DC all-but-the-voice of God, lays down the law about Jonathan Kent.

Of course, he may be wrong about Jonathan Kent… by Supeboys do have a tendencies to cause problems over time.

INFINITE FRONTIER #0 (ONE SHOT)

The next phase of the DC Universe begins here! Dark Knights: Death Metal presented the darkest threats of the Multiverse. DC Future State revealed what may lie ahead. Now it's time to look into the Infinite Frontier of the current-day DC Universe. In Gotham City, The Joker jolts citizens awake with an attack even the Dark Knight never expected. In Brazil, a young woman discovers her destiny and her connection to the Amazons. In Belle Reve, Amanda Waller plots an invasion of Arkham Asylum. In the far reaches of space, Mongul dreams of galactic domination, while the Green Lantern Corps hosts a summit of its greatest enemies. At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere. And somewhere in the DC Universe—it's the return of Stargirl, in an all-new tale written by Geoff Johns! This oversized, all-star issue kicks off the next great era of storytelling and excitement as top writers and artists reveal what's next for the World's Greatest Heroes and opens the door to some of the greatest stories of 2021. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 03/02/2021 Framing sequence written by Joshua Williamson with James Tynion IV and Scott Snyder, illustrated by John Timms and Alex Sinclair

Justice League by Brian Michael Bendis, David Marquez, and Tamra Bonvillain

Batman by James Tynion IV, Jorge Jiménez, and Tomeu Morey

Wonder Woman by Becky Cloonan & Michael W. Conrad, Alitha Martinez & Mark Morales, Emilio Lopez

Wonder Girl by Joëlle Jones and Jordie Bellaire

Green Lantern: Alan Scott by James Tynion IV and Stephen Byrne

Teen Titans Academy by Tim Sheridan, Rafa Sandoval & Jordi Tarragona, and Alejandro Sanchez

Superman by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Jamal Igle, and Hi-Fi

Green Arrow & Black Canary by Joshua Williamson, Alex Maleev, and Jordie Bellaire

Stargirl by Geoff Johns, Todd Nauck, and Hi-Fi

Green Lanterns by Geoffrey Thorne, Dexter Soy, and Alex Sinclair

The Flash by Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter, and Hi-Fi

Epilogue by Joshua Williamson, John Romita Jr. & Klaus Janson, Brad Anderson