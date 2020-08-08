Will DIE-Namite Publish With Or Without Green Hornet?

When Dynamite Entertainment solicited their upcoming crossover event DIE-Namite, there was a strange disconnect. The solicitation for the first issue talked about Green Hornet and Kato getting involved with Red Sonja – but all the covers featured Red Sonja – and Vampirella. Even with creators reportedly dropping off that series in light of recent issues with Dynamite's choice of publishing partners, this seemed a strange disconnect.

Since then, Bleeding Cool has learned a much bigger issue with the publication of that series. Dynamite is in disagreement with the Green Hornet and Kato right holders, The Green Hornet Inc, as to whether or not those characters can actually appear in the way they are portrayed in the comic. You know, full of undead zombies. Last I heard, the direction of travel was towards 'NOT.' As a result, the published version of the first issue may have to look rather different from the solicited version – and with a new creative team now too. We will look to the Corrections file in the coming weeks to see if that gets reflected or not. Here is the current solicitation for the first issue, out in October.

DIE!NAMITE #1 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

AUG200767

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Justin Mason, Chris O'Halloran (CA) Lucio Parrillo

In the shadowed alleys of 1930s Chicago, GREEN HORNET and KATO hunt the nefarious criminal element plaguing their city. They soon discover a mysterious danger that threatens Earth itself! Meanwhile, VAMPIRELLA hurtles through space on a Drakulon ship, desperate to uncover a dark mystery…

DIE!NAMITE is an event series that unites all of the hit Dynamite characters as you've never seen them before! They will come together to battle the biggest threat they have ever faced. Many…are even missing faces! Written by Declan Shalvey (Deadpool vs. Old Man Logan, Bog Bodies) with art by newcomer sensation Justin Mason (Vengeance of Vampirella) and colors by Chris O'Halloran (Immortal Hulk).In Shops: Oct 07, 2020 SRP: $3.99