Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, Gang War, Kingpin, Wilson Fisk

Will Gang War Divide Like Civil War Did? Amazing Spider-Man Spoilers

Wilson Fisk, is playing the good guy when it comes to the mutants, but Spider-Man's Gang War maintauns him as New York's Big Bad still.

Article Summary Wilson Fisk plays a dual role, aiding mutants but remains NY's villain.

His act to save mutants may link to Typhoid Mary's fate.

Fisk's mayor legacy and criminal charges collide with his public image.

New York's criminal underworld is unstable, hinting at a Gang War.

Over in today's Invincible Iron Man #12, Wilson Fisk, is playing the good guy when it comes to the mutants, in order to reunite himself with his wife, Typhoid Mary – although last time we checked, it was in revenge for her death. It may be more about her being resurrected…

….but to do so, he does have to publicly continue to throw the mutants under the bus.

Though… hang on, isn't there still a call out for his arrest for the murder of Matt Murdock, one that he had to seek sanctuary in Krakoa with Typhic Mary over? The impact of Wilson Fisk as mayor of New York still pushes down hard over in Amazing Spider-Man #38.

As Wilson Fisk is named a criminal on camera, at the same time as he is getting medical care and screen time. Someone really should join the two together.

And the criminal gangsters of New York are also not too happy with this either, as they start to take each other out.

Is this Blood Hunt foreshadowing with Avengers as Blade as well?

And of course, framing superheroes as "super cops" plays in all sorts of ways depending on your position and your politics. Will Gang War divide like Civil War did? Which side would you be on?

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #12

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230748

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Ig Guara (CA) Kael Ngu

Tony Stark is a genius billionaire playboy philanthropist. His wife is a brilliant, brutal telepath. But neither of them have an answer to the Stark Sentinel problem. To solve that, Tony's going to have to go to the smartest person he knows: IRONHEART! But with everything on the line, can Tony still trust her, or have the Rings of the Mandarin changed Riri? Rated T+In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 SRP: $3.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #38

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230648

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE!

Can Spider-Man and Rek-Rap both survive the repulsive REPO?! THE LAST ISSUE BEFORE GANG WAR!

Rated TIn Shops: Nov 22, 2023 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!