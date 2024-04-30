Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Pop Culture | Tagged: converse, Topo Chico

Topo Chico Announces Collaboration With Converse

Topo Chico has revealed a brand new collaboration with Converse, as the two will release three pairs of customized shoes.

Article Summary Topo Chico & Converse release a vibrant shoe line with artist MARKA27.

Exclusive designs celebrate Mexican heritage with bold graphics.

Collection includes Fastbreak Pro, Chuck Taylor Ox & Hi Tops.

Matching apparel with indigenous graphics launched as well.

Topo Chico announced that they have entered into a new collaboration with Converse for a set of sneakers as well as some special apparel. The designs for all three shoes incorporate the Mexican heritage of the drink and were designed by Mexican American street artist Victor "MARKA27" Quinonez. You can check out more about all of the additions below as they are now up for sale on their website, as well as in person at select Converse stores in Boston, NYC and California.

Fastbreak Pro ($90)

The '80s basketball classic-turned-skate shoe offers a suede and leather upper, staying somewhat subtle while also evoking Topo Chico's signature "bottle-green" in its tongue patch and colored outsole. Quinonez infuses his Mexican "Neo Indigenous" style with gold line graphics along the ankle collar for a pop of color.

Chuck Taylor All-Star Ox ($70)

The low-tops boasts bodega-vibes with Spanish word graphics like Qué Sabrosa! (English translation to 'How Tasty!') throughout the canvas upper. The midsole layers Topo Chico's iconic yellow bottle cap over the classic Chuck stripe.

Chuck Taylor All-Star Hi Top ($75)

Tattoo-inspired prints and colorful graphics, including embroidered red rose petals, embellish the canvas upper while the condensation-dripping Chuck patch and translucent-green outsole are reminiscent of the signature Topo Chico bottle that fans know and love.

Converse x Topo Chico T-Shirt ($40)

The vibrant design features graphics of red roses on the front and back coupled with Spanish phrases, a Topo Chico Mineral Water bottle and screen-printed Converse and Topo Chico logos. The Mexican indigenous influence of colors and graphics similarly come through on a black fleece hoodie and white t-shirt.

Converse x Topo Chico Hoodie ($80)

The black fleece hoodie features Topo Chico's iconic yellow bottle cap emblem screen-printed on the front and yellow Topo Chico branding down the right sleeve and on the back.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!