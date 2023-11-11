Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Demon Smooch, thought bubble, Will Humberstone

Will Humberstone is Sharing a Demon Smooch at Thought Bubble

Will Humberstone is sharing a Demon Smooch at Thought Bubble, looking at what happens when a rock band really goes to hell, and has to tour.

I bumped into Will Humberstone in the Majestic Hotel bar last night, as you do in the run-up to the Thought Bubble Comic Con at Harrogate. Based in London, he has produced and self-published several DIY comics both independently and in collaboration with others over the last seven years and can be found on the shelves of Gosh Comics. Will can often be found in there as well. He does posters for indie-rock band Say Sue Me and worked as a graphic designer for Blue Rider Publishing, Gosh Comics, Orbital Comics and record label Damnably, as well as a series of tabletop RPG adventure zines.

But last night, we got talking about Demon Smooch. There are lots of fictitious bands around these days, from Gorillaz to Geezer, especially with the Scott Pilgrim cartoon coming to Netflix. But not all of them are touring hell. But Will Humberstone's Demon Smooch is, and just launched at Thought Bubble today. "A three-piece riot grrrl band, Demon Smooch, prepare for their Hellfest tour, an all-encompassing festival hosted across the Infernal Realms. Friction in the band presents problems before they can play the Court of the Mad God, a famous Avernus venue. Abbi and Rose must repair their broken band if they are to overcome a demon from their past."

The book itself plays up the low-fi aspect, which reflects the fanzine feel of rock bands in the seventies and eighties, as well as the love that went into those projects. And while many rock bands have played with images of the devil, hell and infernal damnation, it is Will Humberstone and Demon Smooch that looks at the mundane reality of what an actual tour of hell would be like, across all the nine realms… and how it would have a lot in common with what happens on every tour, for better or worse.

And it is out for Thought Bubble. You'll find Will Humberstone at Table H8 in the Bubbleboy Hall, tabling with Luke Stuart. It's possible I may have passed him on this video, I'll have to go back and check. and outside of Thought Bubble, you can find him here.

Thought Bubble, is taking place this weekend at the Harrogate Convention Centre on the 11th and 12th of November, from 10am-6pm. Bleeding Cool will be there… as well as the following guests: Jason Aaron, Dapo Adeola, Charlie Adlard, John Allison, Natalie Andrewson, Juni Ba, Kristyna Baczynski, Brandt & Stein, Nick Brokenshire, Abby Bulmer, Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Paul Cornell, CROM, Andy Diggle, D'Israeli, Ian Edginton, Tom Eglington, Al Ewing, The Etherington Brothers, Matt Ferguson, Kieron Gillen, Sarah Graley, Isabel Greenberg, Lewis Hancox, Abz J Harding, Luke Healy, Scott Hoffman, Kev Hopgood, Jock, Arielle Jovellanos, Kim-Joy, Shazleen Khan, Marc Laming, Roger Langridge, John Lees, Jeff Lemire, Isaac Lenkiewicz, Sonia Leong, Brian Level, Tula Lotay, Dave McCaig, John McCrea, Mick McMahon, Lize Meddings, Leah Moore, Anna Morozova, Alex Norris, Molly Knox Ostertag, Guillermo Ortego, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Alex Paknadel, Jacob Phillips, Sean Phillips, John Reppion, Patric Reynolds, Alison Sampson, Jules Scheele, Brian Schirmer, Martin Simmonds, Martin Simpson, Rachael Smith, Richard Starkings, Hamish Steele, ND Stevenson, Rachael Stott, Lucy Sullivan, Babs Tarr, Zoe Thorogood, Ram V, Judith Vanistendael, VER, John Wagner, Christian Ward, Neil Watson-Slorance, Caspar Wijngaard, Chrissy Williams, Rob Williams and Steve Yeowell.

