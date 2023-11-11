Posted in: Comics | Tagged: harrogate, thought bubble

From One Side Of Thought Bubble 2023 To The Other & The Line Outside

A video for From One Side Of Thought Bubble 2023 To The Other, as well as The Line Outside and a gallery from the Majestic bar last night.

Today saw the first day of Thought Bubble 2023 in Harrogate, and the line outside became a major event in and of itself as the show managed to get a humungous amount of people through the door. Here's a YouTube video (uploaded thanks to the superfast Northern Wifi) of the line outside, half an hour after the doors had opened…

And here's a ten-minute wander around the show itself.

You can also check them both out on TikTok as well if you prefer. And here are a few shots from the Majestic Hotel Bar last night with some of the great and the good, and where I heard a lot more about Opus Publishing… I think Saturday will be even busier.

Thought Bubble, is taking place this weekend at the Harrogate Convention Centre on the 11th and 12th of November, from 10am-6pm. Bleeding Cool will be there… as well as the following guests: Jason Aaron, Dapo Adeola, Charlie Adlard, John Allison, Natalie Andrewson, Juni Ba, Kristyna Baczynski, Brandt & Stein, Nick Brokenshire, Abby Bulmer, Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Paul Cornell, CROM, Andy Diggle, D'Israeli, Ian Edginton, Tom Eglington, Al Ewing, The Etherington Brothers, Matt Ferguson, Kieron Gillen, Sarah Graley, Isabel Greenberg, Lewis Hancox, Abz J Harding, Luke Healy, Scott Hoffman, Kev Hopgood, Jock, Arielle Jovellanos, Kim-Joy, Shazleen Khan, Marc Laming, Roger Langridge, John Lees, Jeff Lemire, Isaac Lenkiewicz, Sonia Leong, Brian Level, Tula Lotay, Dave McCaig, John McCrea, Mick McMahon, Lize Meddings, Leah Moore, Anna Morozova, Alex Norris, Molly Knox Ostertag, Guillermo Ortego, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Alex Paknadel, Jacob Phillips, Sean Phillips, John Reppion, Patric Reynolds, Alison Sampson, Jules Scheele, Brian Schirmer, Martin Simmonds, Martin Simpson, Rachael Smith, Richard Starkings, Hamish Steele, ND Stevenson, Rachael Stott, Lucy Sullivan, Babs Tarr, Zoe Thorogood, Ram V, Judith Vanistendael, VER, John Wagner, Christian Ward, Neil Watson-Slorance, Caspar Wijngaard, Chrissy Williams, Rob Williams and Steve Yeowell. Oh yes and Mr Picto too.

