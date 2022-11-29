Will Jay Nakamura Remember That Jon Kent Is Superman? (SuperSpoilers)

Superspoilers. After our friends at Comic Book got word from their media partner DC Comics that Superman's Clark Kent and Jon Kent will be getting their secret identities as Superman back, Bleeding Cool went a little further. We told you the how.

The clue is at the end of Action Comics #1049, with Manchester Black, a powerful telekinetic and telepath who can create very detailed illusions on a vast scale, erase memories, and can telepathically control thousands of minds at the same time under the control of Lex Luthor. That not only has Manchester Black made everyone forget that Clark Kent and Jon Kent are Supermen, but that anyone who finds out will be killed. It is notable that the Hive Mind pitch for the Superman books from Grant Morrison, Mark Millar, Mark Waid and Tom Peyer would have had Lois Lane made to forget Clark Kent was Superman, by making the chemical that contained the memory, poisonous. Well, this time around, it looks like Lois Lane will remember, as will his immediate family protected by the Smallville forcefield, and those like the Justice League who have strong telepathic shields. And also, people won't be able to perceive photos, articles or files containing the information that Clark Kent is Superman. The world has been made to forget. And that is Project Blackout.

After running the story, Bleeding Cool was asked does the Cone Of Knowledge include Jay Nakamura, Jon Kent's boyfriend? Or might this be a way to separate them, just as it was originally intended with Clark Kent and Lois Lane? I asked my sources, and today I got the answer. Yes, yes, it does include Jay Nakamura, he is protected on the Smallville farm when the mindwipe happens. Everyone knows that he's the young Superman's boyfriend. But no longer that Superman is Jon Kent. And woe betides anyone who works it out…

It may also be worth considering that no other world but Earth is affected. No other timeline. But it means that children will be born, able to learn from the textbooks that Superman is Clark Kent even if their parents can not perceive it. Reading it out loud in class would kill the teachers. And all a potential invader of Earth has to do is shout loud enough that Superman is Clark Kent and everyone dies.

Because what happened to Perry might be why Lois Lane might be up for Editor-In-Chief of the Daily Planet now…

ACTION COMICS #1050 CVR F LEE WEEKS CARD STOCK VAR

DC COMICS

OCT223336

The Dark Crisis is over, and a new dawn shines on the DCU! In the wake of cataclysmic battles with Mongul, Henry Bendix, and Pariah's Dark Army, Kal-El is back on Earth and here to stay. And the people of our planet are ready to look up, up, and away into a brighter tomorrow. Well…most of the people. Clark Kent's reunion with Lois and his son, Jon Kent, proves fleeting when strikes the ultimate attack from Superman's greatest adversary: Lex Luthor. But this time something is different…Luthor has stolen something from Clark's life, something so important that it will change the very planet itself! If you think you've seen the biggest battle between Superman and Lex Luthor–think again! This clash will rock the course of their lives forever…and it's only the beginning. Two years' worth of Superman stories come to a head in this oversize anniversary issue with all-star talent that launches Superman and the DCU into an exciting new era! In Shops: Dec 27, 2022 SRP: $6.99 ACTION COMICS #1051 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Leah Williams (A) Rafa Sandoval, Lee Weeks, Marguerite Sauvage (CA) Dan Mora

ACTION COMICS REBORN! Action Comics #1051 begins a new format for DC's most action-packed title, offering not one, not two, but three epic adventures of Superman and the entire Super-Family! Following the bombshell events of Action Comics #1050, the world's relationship with Superman is forever changed, the upper limits of his supercharged powers have yet to be reached, and the House of El's transformation of Metropolis, led by Steel, has begun. But Lex Luthor has found the perfect instrument with which to undo everything Superman is working to achieve: Metallo, whose hatred of Superman is matched only by his hatred for Luthor himself. Then, in Lois and Clark 2: Doom Rising, Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks return to tell the tale of young Jon Kent on the farm with his parents, learning about his abilities, coming of age…and battling the Doombreaker?! And finally, Power Girl returns in part one of a three-part story spinning out of Lazarus Planet! This issue marks the first appearance of new characters, new costumes, and a new era of Action Comics! It all starts here! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/24/2023 SUPERMAN #1 CVR A JAMAL CAMPBELL

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Jamal Campbell

IT'S THE DAWN OF DC! Superman has returned to Metropolis and his greatest enemy Lex Luthor is finally behind bars. The future of the Superman family has never been brighter! As Clark Kent settles back into his life, iconic and new enemies erupt from the shadows to strike down the Man of Steel! But waiting in the wings to back up Big Blue is…Supercorp?! What secret project has Lex given to Superman?! A hero is only as good as their villains will be put to the test in this brand-new oversize #1 featuring comics' greatest superhero by DC Comics architect Joshua Williamson and award-winning superstar artist Jamal Campbell! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/21/2023 ACTION COMICS #1052 CVR A STEVE BEACH

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Leah Williams (A) Rafa Sandoval, Lee Weeks, Marguerite Sauvage (CA) Steve Beach

METALLO ATTACKS! The crown jewel of Superman's new Metropolis is in ruins, and the increasingly violent Blue Earth movement is keeping the entire Super-Family on their toes. Meanwhile, Metallo's powerful new body is evolving in unforeseen, horrific ways. As Metallo's life and sanity continue to unravel, he sets out to capture the only person who can help him: John Henry Irons. It's Steel versus Metallo as the new era of Action Comics continues! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/28/2023