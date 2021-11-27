Winter Guard #4 Preview: Perun Would Have Words With Thee

It's Friday night, and you know what that means! Yes, once again, Bleeding Cool brings you looks inside all of the Marvel and DC comics hitting stores next week in a little feature we like to call Friday Night Previews, because these are previews, and it's Friday night. Of course, previews wouldn't be complete (according to the Bleeding Cool handbook) without SEO-rich keyword text in the opening paragraph and a clickbait headline, so that's what you're gonna get, baby! The Winter Guard is really in trouble now as they turn on their own knockoff Thor in this preview of Winter Guard #4, the final issue in this mini-series. Check it out below.

WINTER GUARD #4 (OF 4)

SEP210970

(W) Ryan Cady (A) Jan Bazaldua (CA) Toni Infante

CHECKMATE!

The final issue! The Winter Guard has its hooks in the White Widow-but she's not out of tricks yet. And the Red Guardian is ready to make his last move…but when is he gonna loop in his reluctant ally?! The answers come from a source no one expects, and secrets still abound as Project SNOWBLIND rushes to its bloody conclusion.

RATED T+

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99

