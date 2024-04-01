Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, Chris Mould, Faber, graphic novel, hg wells, War Of Teh Worlds

Wishes Can Come True… Chris Mould's War Of The Worlds Graphic Novel

Chris Mould's graphic novel version of H G Wells’ The War of the Worlds, aimed at a younger audience, has been picked up by Faber.

Article Summary Chris Mould's graphic retelling of H.G. Wells' The War of the Worlds for kids will be out this autumn.

Faber picked up the worldwide rights to the graphic novel, expanding the alien invasion saga.

Mould's passion for the tale began with Jeff Wayne's soundtrack, inspiring his graphic novel art.

The War of the Worlds: The Graphic Novel releases in hardback on October 10, 2024.

In 2019 Chris Mould posted to Twitter/X: "War of the Worlds / Sketchbook…" and these images. When asked "this is happening right?", he replied "I wish." Well, wishes, it seems, can come true.

And now Chris Mould's graphic novel version of H G Wells' The War of the Worlds, aimed at a younger audience, has been picked up by Faber to be published this autumn, less than five years after his tweet. Publisher Leah Thaxton at Faber acquired world rights from Chris Mould's agent Penny Holroyde at Holroyde Cartey.

"In 1894, across space, this earth was being watched by envious eyes, and plans were being drawn up for an attack.

What seems to be a meteorite falls to earth, but from the debris, unfolds terrifying alien life…

A young man called Leon records his observations and sketches. 'Those who have never seen Martian life can scarcely imagine the horror' – he tells us. 'Even at this first glimpse, I was overcome with fear and dread. The earth stood still as we watched, almost unable to move …'

In a full colour, graphic novel retelling of the classic, Chris Mould depicts the arrival of these giant martians that tower over woods and cities, seemingly ungainly at first, but then horrifyingly efficient when they begin to attack…

As war descends, Leon and his scientist wife race against the clock to discover the science behind these martians in the hopes of ending this war of all worlds."

Mould says "I was only nine years old when Jeff Wayne released the soundtrack for H G Wells' The War of the Worlds. This was the spark that ignited my fascination with the original story, the screen adaptations, and the broader world of science fiction… I've really enjoyed exploring the graphic novel format for this, using panelled and sequential artwork. At a time when we make ever closer studies of the reality of worlds beyond ours, I hope readers enjoy my vision for H G Wells' everlasting fantastical classic." Thaxton added: "Fans of H G Wells, Shaun Tan and Neil Gaiman are in for a treat: Chris Mould has taken a story that has fascinated readers for decades and brought even greater immediacy to the diary format. And never have the monsters looked more relevant or terrifyingly beautiful. Chris is the graphic novel draughtsman of our age."

The War of the Worlds: The Graphic Novel by HG Wells and Chris Mould will be published in hardback on the 10th of October 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!