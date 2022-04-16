Wolverine #20 Preview: It's Raining Deadpool

Deadpool is feeling a little left out in this preview of Wolverine #20, so he decides to drop in Krakoa… literally. Unfortunately, all of him doesn't arrive at the same time. Check out the preview below.

Wolverine #20

by Benjamin Percy & Adam Kubert, cover by Adam Kubert

THE BRUTAL RETURN OF THE BEST THERE IS…WITH AN UNLIKELY PARTNER! DEADPOOL was the king of Staten Island – now he wants to be an honorary citizen of Krakoa. WOLVERINE just wants him to shut up. But when Deadpool uncovers a dangerous plot that could mean doom for the mutants' safe haven, it's going to take a titanic team-up of the Best There Is and the Merc with a Mouth to quell the threat. But that doesn't mean Logan has to like it. Featuring Wolverine and Deadpool at their most savage, as well as the return of a fan-favorite X-character to the Krakoan era! (And no, we don't mean Wade.)

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 20, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609661902011

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960609661902031 – WOLVERINE 20 KIRKHAM TEASER VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609661902041 – WOLVERINE 20 GOMEZ PROMO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609661902051 – WOLVERINE 20 FORNES SHADES VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609661902061 – WOLVERINE 20 COCCOLO VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.