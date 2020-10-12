Wolverine #7 – Half the Story, Double the D***s [XH]

.Four X-books were released by Marvel last week: Wolverine #6, X-Force #13, and Marauders #13 comprised three parts of the X of Swords crossover. I also cover Deadpool here in this column, even though Marvel doesn't really treat it like an X-book (even though it is). I read them all, so you don't have to. You're welcome!

Sworn to sell comics for Marvel executives who feared and hated the fact that Fox owned their movie rights, The Uncanny X-Men suffered great indignities. Still, thanks to a corporate merger, a line-wide relaunch, and Jonathan Hickman's giant ego, the X-Men can finally get back to doing what they do best: being objectively the best franchise in all of comics for lovers of soap opera drama.

Wolverine #6 Recap

Wolverine #6 begins with Wolverine's claw coming out of a pool of magma while Wolverine monologues about being in hell. For some reason, this reminds me of the time he had "hot claws." Anyone remember "hot claws?" Whatever happened to that?

Anyway, the book flashes back to Krakoa, earlier (presumably), with Wolverine lecturing a tree about wanting to keep the portal to Otherworld open and starting a war. Wolverine says he's gonna find the Muramasa Blade and commit some murders, but he'll never trust Krakoa again.

Wolverine then monologues about the Muramasa blade as he goes to visit Silver Samurai in the Quarry. Apparently, he has to fight and defeat him in order for Samurai to tell him where to find the Muramasa blade. So he does.

Meanwhile, in Arakko, at the Tower of Broken Will, War visits Solem, a fancy new villain imprisoned in a pit for a 100 years because he killed her husband, Bracken, back in the day. War is still holding onto resentments, especially when she sees he's living ti up in the pit because the people of Arakko love him. He says it's not his fault War's husband challenged him to a duel. Anyway, Solem has been named as one of the champions of Arakko, so War needs to let him out of the pit to fight. Solem accepts the offer and wants to use War's husband's blade, a dagger she gave him 100 years ago, hoping he'd kill himself with it. She says he needs to find and use the Muramasa blade instead. A prose page fills us in on some of the details I included above.

Wolverine visits Tokyo in a montage to find out where the Muramasa blade is. He ends up climbing a mountain to a temple, where he finds Muramasa himself bleeding inside a pentagram, maybe dead. This scene flashes back and forth to hell, where Wolverine's skeleton climbs out of the magma to see Muramasa forging a blade, asking Wolverine to save him. The issue ends with a prose page about Rich Johnston's favorite character, Jim Jaspers.

This was an alright issue. It moved really slowly in terms of Wolverine looking for a sword for the entire issue. The main point, I guess, was to introduce Solem, who seems at first read almost like a Liefeldian character: cooler than everyone in the room, according to himself. We'll have to see how it turns out. Luckily, there are two more chapters of X of Swords out this week, so I don't have to be too annoyed about the decompression, though if you don't enjoy paying twelve bucks for this week's installment of a story, it might annoy you.

