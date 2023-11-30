Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: predator, wolverine

Wolverine Now Has The Predator As Part Of His Weapon X Origin

The new series, Predator Vs Wolverine, sees the Predator of the Fox movies fight the Wolverine of the Marvel comics.

Okay, so I am not entirely sure how much of this could ever be in Marvel continuity. But since all continuity only really lives inside our heads, I see no reason why this shouldn't absolutely be part of the canon whenever it comes to mind. The new series, Predator Vs Wolverine, sees the Predator of the Fox movies fight the Wolverine… also of the Fox movies, I suppose, but also of the Marvel comics.

Weapon X was the government project responsible for bonding the adamantium to Wolverine's skeleton, making him indestructible. It also subjected him to brainwashing in order to bring out his most basic murderous instincts and transform him into the perfect assassin. Directed by Professor Andre Thorton with Dr. Abraham Cornelius, in a story told by Barry Windsor Smith, it was eventually revealed to be one of a series of experiments that included Captain America and Deadpool, known as Weapon Plus.

And now, it seems, it incorporated Predator technology after a fight between Wolverine and the alien, appropriated by the government. Enabling them to create training technology such as the following.

With Wolverine now on the hunt for his origins and finding them a little… extraterrestrial in their nature.

Yeah, going forward, we should regard this aspect as full-on canon, right? After al, it's written by Wolverine's ongoing writer, Benjamin Percy, right now… so there's no reason not to. Maybe Wolverine could set The Predator on Hank McCoy?

PREDATOR VS WOLVERINE #3

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230696

(W) Ben Percy (A) Ken Lashley, Various (CA) Marco Checchetto

TIME TO BLEED! The most gruesome chapter yet! Years after his first encounter with the Yautja, Wolverine's gone feral – just the way the Weapon X program likes him! If the Predator thought the mutant was hard to kill before…now he'll meet the real beast. But the prize this time isn't just the kill. Now Wolverine carries something precious within him, something a Predator's never encountered. An indestructible metal that would give the hunter the edge over prey on any world… Rated T+In Shops: Nov 29, 2023 SRP: $5.99

