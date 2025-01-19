Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: wolverine

Wolverine: Revenge #4 Preview: Family Feud, Adamantium Style

Check out Wolverine: Revenge #4, where Logan's vendetta becomes a full-blown family reunion. Who says you can't solve your problems with adamantium claws and daddy issues?

Article Summary Wolverine: Revenge #4 features a family feud with claws drawn, releasing January 22, 2025.

Hickman and Capullo escalate Wolverine's saga with shocking developments and revenge-driven drama.

Explore themes of dysfunctional family ties and conflict in this riveting Marvel tale.

AN EYE FOR AN EYE! Time has passed since WOLVERINE'S quest for vengeance began. But as an eye for an eye escalates through the years, revenge becomes a FAMILY AFFAIR! And this is going to be one HELL of a reunion! A shocking development in Hickman and Capullo's saga of the Wolverine that must be experienced to be believed! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Wolverine: Revenge #4

by Jonathan Hickman & Greg Capullo, cover by Greg Capullo

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jan 22, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620995800411

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620995800416 – WOLVERINE: REVENGE #4 RYAN OTTLEY VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620995800421 – WOLVERINE: REVENGE #4 PAT GLEASON VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620995800431 – WOLVERINE: REVENGE #4 FELIPE MASSAFERA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

