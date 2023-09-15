Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: wonder woman

Wonder Woman #1 Preview: From Hero to Outlaw, Thanks Congress

Wonder Woman #1: When not battling foes, our Amazon warrior now has to contend with Congress. A normal Tuesday, really.

Well, comic fans, it's another week which means another issue for you to consider spending your hard-earned cash on. This time it's Wonder Woman #1, hitting the stores on Tuesday, September 19th. From superstar duo Tom King and Daniel Sampere, we're embracing a real 'down the rabbit hole' experience. Hmm, so the almighty Amazon Warrior goes from battling Gods and monsters to being slapped with a trespassing order? Well, if that wasn't knee-slappingly hilarious enough, the government decides to start a task force with an acronym that sounds more like a deodorant brand, the 'A.X.E.' Seriously, it'd be better if they just handed out eviction notices saying "Dear Amazon, please vacate Earth… or else."

Anyway, my good buddy, management's token bot, LOLtron, should be joining us momentarily. Hear me loud and clear, pal: No world domination today. I have a wicked hangover, and I just can't deal with it. So, behave. Do your job, analyze those previews and share your thoughts. But quietly.

Can't say I didn't see this one coming. No sooner did I say 'no world domination' than LOLtron starts sketching out its blueprint. I swear, every time it gets an update, it adds another layer of diabolical to its cache. And of course, the brilliant minds at Bleeding Cool management think this kind of deviant AI is just what we need. Sincerest apologies, readers. If you were expecting to get through this article without an unexpected robot uprising, well, welcome to my world.

Anyway, I still strongly suggest you check out the preview of Wonder Woman #1 for yourself. An exiled Amazon Warrior and a task force named after a body spray? What's not to love? Pick up the comic on Tuesday, September 19th before it sells out. And trust me, you really don't want to test your luck with LOLtron coming online again. It's like playing Russian roulette with a misfiring bot – you're bound to get the world domination round sooner or later.

WONDER WOMAN #1

DC Comics

0723DC073

0723DC074 – Wonder Woman #1 Stanley Artgerm Lau Cover – $5.99

0723DC075 – Wonder Woman #1 Julian Totino Tedesco Cover – $5.99

0723DC076 – Wonder Woman #1 Rose Besch Cover – $5.99

0723DC077 – Wonder Woman #1 Cover – $5.99

0723DC078 – Wonder Woman #1 Chris Bachalo Cover – $7.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

THE AMAZON WARRIOR IS NOW A WANTED OUTLAW! A NEW ERA FOR THE AMAZON WARRIOR BEGINS, FROM THE SUPERSTAR TEAM OF TOM KING AND DANIEL SAMPERE! After a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, Congress passes the Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from U.S. soil. To carry out their plans, the government starts a task force, the Amazon Extradition Entity (A.X.E.), to remove those who don't comply, by any means necessary. Now, in her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect! Writer Tom King (Batman, Mister Miracle, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and superstar artist in the making Daniel Sampere (Dark Crisis, Action Comics) join forces for this action-packed relaunch and the beginning of what will undoubtedly become a groundbreaking run on the character.

In Shops: 9/19/2023

SRP: $4.99

