Wonder Woman #200 in High Grade, Up for Auction

Wonder Woman 70's covers are some of the coolest that DC Comics have. I have always loved that version of the WW logo on those covers, it feels so 1970s and makes it feel almost like a horror book in some cases. Issue #200 is one of the infamous "bondage" covers that have graced comic covers over the years, and before I worked at a comic shop, I had no idea that there were collectors that collected various cover themes, but there are many collectors who do just that. This copy of the book, a CGC 9.4 copy, is taking bids at Heritage Auctions today, currently sitting at $165. Check it out.

Wonder Woman 70's Books Are Awesome

"48-page giant. Cover by Jeffrey Catherine Jones. "The Beauty Hater," script by Denny O'Neil, art by Dick Giordano; Diana knocks Fellows Dill down, and Jonny Double takes his gun; Wonder Woman vs. Dr. Cyber and Doctor Moon. "Mer-Boy vs Bird-Boy!", script by Robert Kanigher, pencils by Ross Andru, inks by Mike Esposito; Diana Prince and I-Ching watch children playing a game of tug-of-war, and Diana remembers a time in which she played tug-of-war, with herself as the rope between Mer-Boy and Bird-Boy; The story is a non-canon Wonder Woman Family tale, reprinted from Wonder Woman #144. 52 pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.25."

I have been reading a lot of this era of Wonder Woman lately and have been enjoying it a ton. Hard to go wrong with this issue, as it is a high-grade bondage cover, and a milestone issue at that. Go here and get more info, and to place a bid on this one. While you are there, go ahead and click around to take a look at all of the other books taking bids today, there is some great stuff as always.

