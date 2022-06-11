Wonder Woman #788 Preview: Got Milk?

Wonder Woman's team plots to stop a protest by peaceful milk drinkers in this preview of Wonder Woman #788, in stores Tuesday from DC. Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN #788

DC Comics

0422DC162

0422DC163 – Wonder Woman #788 Paul Pope Cover – $5.99

0422DC164 – Wonder Woman #788 Nicole Goux Cover – $5.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Yanick Paquette

As Cizko continues to build his forces, Wonder Woman discovers that she will not have to face the threat of this new Villainy Inc. alone. Diana is joined by friends old and new, including Steve Trevor and Etta Candy, now operating as agents of Checkmate, along with displaced Asgardian heartthrob Siegfried. But as Cizko continues to gain power and influence, will this be enough to stop the villain once known as Dr. Psycho, and uncover the dark nature of who is really calling the shots? Plus, a new chapter of the Adventures of Young Diana!

In Shops: 6/14/2022

SRP: $4.99

