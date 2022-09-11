Wonder Woman #791 Preview: Wonder Woman Sorts Out Her Mommy Issues

Hippolyta reveals to Wonder Woman the true culprit behind her murder in this preview of Wonder Woman #791: Hippolyta?! Check out the preview below.
WONDER WOMAN #791
0722DC211
0722DC212 – Wonder Woman #791 Paul Pope Cover – $5.99
0722DC213 – Wonder Woman #791 Guillem March Cover – $5.99
(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Marguerite Sauvage, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Yanick Paquette
After almost losing her friends in a vicious battle with the newly formed Villainy Inc., Wonder Woman is going solo! Defeated, Diana must find her way again in a world that seems to have moved on from her and her quest for peace. What could possibly make our hero feel like herself again? Enter Cheetah, and she's got her claws sharpened for a good old-fashioned catfight!
In Shops: 9/13/2022
SRP: $4.99
Interior preview page from Wonder Woman #791
Cover image for Wonder Woman #791 Yanick Paquette Cover
Cover image for Wonder Woman #791 Paul Pope Cover
Cover image for Wonder Woman #791 Guillem March Cover
