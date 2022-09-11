Wonder Woman #791 Preview: Wonder Woman Sorts Out Her Mommy Issues

Hippolyta reveals to Wonder Woman the true culprit behind her murder in this preview of Wonder Woman #791: Hippolyta?! Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN #791

DC Comics

0722DC211

0722DC212 – Wonder Woman #791 Paul Pope Cover – $5.99

0722DC213 – Wonder Woman #791 Guillem March Cover – $5.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Marguerite Sauvage, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Yanick Paquette

After almost losing her friends in a vicious battle with the newly formed Villainy Inc., Wonder Woman is going solo! Defeated, Diana must find her way again in a world that seems to have moved on from her and her quest for peace. What could possibly make our hero feel like herself again? Enter Cheetah, and she's got her claws sharpened for a good old-fashioned catfight!

In Shops: 9/13/2022

SRP: $4.99

