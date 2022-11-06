Wonder Woman #793 Preview: Who's Hiding in the Watchtower?

Superman invites Wonder Woman and Batman to his poetry recital in this preview of Wonder Woman #793, but only one of them appreciates it.

WONDER WOMAN #793

DC Comics

0922DC123

0922DC124 – Wonder Woman #793 Clay Mann Cover – $5.99

0922DC125 – Wonder Woman #793 Joshua Sway Swaby Cover – $5.99

0922DC126 – Wonder Woman #793 Jen Bartel Cover – $5.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Yanick Paquette

THE TRINITY REUNITED! With Superman's recent return from Warworld, he, Batman, and Wonder Woman have been called to the Justice League's abandoned Watchtower to save their planet from an Imperium invasion! Do they still have what it takes? Or has the time away from one another left Earth open to attacks from throughout the universe that the strongest heroes can't stop?

In Shops: 11/8/2022

SRP: $4.99

