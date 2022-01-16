Wonder Woman: Evolution #3 Preview: Guilty As Charged

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. Humanity is on trial for totally sucking in this preview of Wonder Woman: Evolution #3, and it's hard to argue that we aren't very, very guilty. Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN EVOLUTION #3 (OF 8)

DC Comics

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Mike Hawthorne

As the trial for all humankind begins, with Wonder Woman serving as the defendant for all of Earth, godlike cosmic accusers present an extensive list of charges against humanity. Does the capacity for good outweigh the great evils done to one another and the entire planet? Diana must believe it does…or else all the people she has sworn to protect will face certain extinction. From Harley Quinn writer Stephanie Phillips and acclaimed artist Mike Hawthorne (Daredevil, Deadpool) comes the next installment of Wonder Woman: Evolution.

In Shops: 1/18/2022

SRP: $3.99

